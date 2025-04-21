Star fragments are among the most enchanting items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. These glowing treasures are not just beautiful—they’re essential for crafting magical items like wands and zodiac-themed furniture. If you’ve ever wandered your beach at dawn hoping to find them, or wondered why they didn’t appear after a night of stargazing, this guide is for you.

Star fragments are special materials that wash up on your island’s beaches after you wish on shooting stars. They come in several types:

Star Fragment : The most common type, small and yellow.

Large Star Fragment : A rarer, blue-hued version.

Zodiac Fragments : Unique fragments tied to the current zodiac sign, like Aries or Taurus.

These fragments are used in various DIY recipes, especially those given by Celeste, the stargazing owl who occasionally visits your island.

Spotting Shooting Stars

To collect star fragments, you first need to wish upon shooting stars. Here’s how:

Listen for Announcements : Isabelle may mention a meteor shower during her morning announcements. However, shooting stars can also appear on clear nights without any prior notice. Time It Right : Shooting stars typically appear between 7 PM and 4 AM. Ensure the sky is clear—no clouds or rain. Look Up : Press the right joystick upwards to tilt the camera skyward. Keep your ears open for a twinkling sound, indicating a star is about to pass. Make a Wish : When you see a shooting star, press the “A” button. Your character will clasp their hands together, making a wish.

Remember, you must have empty hands to make a wish. If you’re holding an item, put it away before looking up.

Maximizing Your Wishes

Each shooting star you wish upon increases the number of star fragments you’ll find the next day. However, there are limits:

Solo Play : You can receive up to 20 star fragments per day.

With Visitors : If friends visit your island and make wishes, you can earn additional fragments. For every five wishes made by visitors, you get one extra fragment, up to a maximum of 20 additional fragments.

So, hosting a stargazing party can be both fun and rewarding!

Collecting Star Fragments

The morning after your stargazing session, head to your island’s beaches. Star fragments will have washed ashore, resembling small, glowing rocks. They can appear throughout the day, so if you don’t find them all at once, check back later.

Keep in mind:

Spawn Limit : Even if you made more than 20 wishes, only up to 20 fragments will appear (plus any additional ones from visitors’ wishes).

Persistence Pays Off : If you don’t find all fragments immediately, continue checking your beaches throughout the day.

Special Appearances: Celeste and Zodiac Fragments

Celeste, Blathers’ sister, occasionally visits your island on nights with shooting stars. Speaking to her can yield unique DIY recipes, often requiring star fragments.

Additionally, during specific times of the year, you can obtain zodiac fragments corresponding to the current astrological sign. For example:

Aries Fragment : March 21 – April 19

Taurus Fragment : April 20 – May 20

Gemini Fragment : May 21 – June 20

Collecting these fragments allows you to craft zodiac-themed items, adding a celestial touch to your island decor.

Crafting with Star Fragments

Once you’ve gathered star fragments, you can use them to craft various items. Some popular DIY recipes include:

Star Wand : Allows you to change outfits instantly.

Zodiac Furniture : Unique pieces themed after astrological signs.

Space-Themed Items : Such as lunar chairs and rocket lamps.

To obtain these recipes:

Talk to Celeste : She often provides DIY recipes during her visits.

Message Bottles : Occasionally, you might find recipes in bottles washed up on the beach.

Villager Gifts : Sometimes, villagers will share recipes with you.

Tips for Efficient Star Fragment Collection