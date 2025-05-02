Do you want to get Swarmer in TDS and be the best in the game? Then this is just the guide that you need. Here we will discuss how one can get Swarmer in TDS and if it is still possible to obtain. We shall cover all about it and all the necessary details in the simplest ways. Let us begin.

About Tower Defense Simulator

Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) is a popular tower defense game on the Roblox platform developed by Paradoxum Games. TDS features a wide array of towers that can be unlocked and upgraded, each serving different roles such as dealing damage, slowing down enemies, or providing support. The game is known for its engaging gameplay, regular updates that introduce new content like towers, maps, and events, and a large, active community. Players often discuss strategies and collaborate to overcome the various challenges the game presents. Players can team up with friends in cooperative mode to tackle tougher maps and events, requiring careful planning and coordination of tower placements and upgrades.

What is Swarmer TDS?

The Swarmer is a limited-time event tower in Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) on Roblox that was initially available during the 2020 Spring Event. And apparently, it wasn’t even available to obtain by any player, no matter how far in the game they were. After a long absence, it has returned to the game with a significant rework as of May 2, 2025. But there is a specific way to obtain it which we shall discuss ahead. The Swarmer is now considered an exceptionally powerful tower, capable of dealing high damage over time with swarms of bees and even possessing splash damage capabilities. Due to its overwhelming strength, it is a must-have and may even have upgrades and updates in the future. However, no such news has been made official as yet.

How to get a Swarmer in Tower Defense Simulator in 2025?

Swarmer is a special tower in TDS with unique characteristics that will help you significantly in the game. The Swarmer tower attacks by launching beehives that not only deal immediate damage but also attach a single bee to the enemy. This bee then inflicts a “Bee Debuff,” causing the enemy to take continuous damage over time, even if the Swarmer isn’t actively targeting it. If you want to get Swarmer in TDS in 2025, then you will be required to purchase a game pass for 799 Roblux. Once you get this, you will be able to obtain Swarmer in the game.

How do the towers work in TDS?

Now that we have covered the significance of a special event-based tower in TDS, we may as well cover the way these towers work in the game. TDS gameplay revolves around strategically positioning towers on a map to automatically combat waves of approaching enemies. These towers are the main defense, and each one has distinct characteristics like its attack range, damage strength, firing rate, purchase price, and unique skills, such as slowing enemies or causing continuous damage. But it is not limited to this. You’ll know more once you’re inside the game.