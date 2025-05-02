Something inside you calling you to take a break from the internet? Well, as tedious as it may sound, it is not that difficult either. You just need to know the right steps and ways to get your deed done. We can help you with that. Just follow the guide to know how you can practically remove yourself from the internet in the best manner. Let us begin.

Is it possible to delete one’s own self from the internet completely?

I think on some level we all know the answer to that. A person can try and get as much information about their own selves and lives away from the internet as possible, but it still doesn’t guarantee a complete riddance of all the information. In simpler words, it seems practically impossible to completely delete oneself from the internet once you are there. Once information is on the internet, it can be copied, archived, and distributed across numerous servers and websites. Even if you delete it from the original source, copies might still exist elsewhere.

How can one delete themselves from the internet?

Deleting one’s own self from the internet, we assume, means to have all the data about them and the stored info regarding anything related to them removed or taken off. It is definitely a tedious thing, which may take you some time and some constant action. However, it still can be done. Let us see how.

Delete your accounts

If you have been active on the internet, you may have accounts on different platforms. These may include social media as well as other websites and platforms. If you have multiple accounts on a single platform, look into that as well and try to delete them all.

Contact Google

The next thing you can do is to contact Google and have your information removed by stating the reason for all this. If your reason seems legal and valid, then Google may proceed with your request, however, there is still no guarantee for that.

Get rid of email accounts

It is not uncommon for a single person to have multiple email accounts. If you too have many email accounts, especially on different platforms besides Google, then you can start deleting them as well. And since they contain a huge amount of data of your booking history, login info on various sites and more, it becomes crucial for you to get rid of that if you want to get off the internet properly.

Log out

Log out of all the apps and websites that you are logged in or active on. Also, try to delete your accounts there as we mentioned earlier.

Delete history

Delete history on search engines and different platforms as well. Especially, try to take down all the info on the e-commerce and shopping sites that keep your information saved.

Deny cookies

And then you can keep denying cookies as well.

These are a few things that you can do to keep your virtual presence turned off. It is almost as good as getting off the internet completely since it is practically impossible to completely delete yourself from there.