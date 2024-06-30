FromSoftware’s Elden Ring has captured the attention of people all across the world with its vast open world, complex lore, and difficult gameplay. The Sword of Light, with its devastating blows and bright light, is one of the most sought-after weapons in the game. The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for Elden Ring contains the fabled straight sword weapon known as the Sword of Light. It can only be obtained by raising the Stone-Sheathed Sword at the Ancient Ruins of Rauh’s altar of light. For individuals who invest in Strength and Dexterity, straight swords are often dependable all-purpose weapons that combine power and speed with standard and piercing blows. The Sword of Light can be used in place of the Sword of Darkness and deals Holy damage as well. Here is a detailed instruction on how to earn this legendary weapon as of the 2024 release.

KEYPOINT: The Stone-Sheathed Sword, which may be obtained from the first of three altars in the Shadow Realm, is a prerequisite for being able to wield the Sword of Light. The Fog Rift Catacombs, a little dungeon situated in a small foggy valley northwest of Castle Ensis in Gravesite Plain, is home to the oldest altar that can be found there.

Step 1: Get Your Character Ready

Make sure your character is ready before starting the hunt for the Sword of Light:

Level Up : To comfortably take on the opponents you’ll encounter, aim for a minimum level of 60–70.

: To comfortably take on the opponents you’ll encounter, aim for a minimum level of 60–70. Upgrade Weapons : To increase damage output, upgrade your main weapons to at least +10.

: To increase damage output, upgrade your main weapons to at least +10. Stock Up on Supplies : Keep a lot of buffs, healing items, and status ailment remedies on hand.

Step 2: Travel to the Valley of Radiance

Radiant Valley, a brand-new location included in the 2024 update, is home to the Sword of Light. To get here:

Defeat the Enchanted Guardian : The Enchanted Forest, which is east of the Weeping Peninsula, is home to this mini-boss.

: The Enchanted Forest, which is east of the Weeping Peninsula, is home to this mini-boss. Get the Radiant Key : Here Upon losing, the Enchanted Guardian drops the Radiant Key. Radiant Valley access requires this key.

Step 3: Using the Radiant Key, proceed into Radiant Valley:

Travel to the Hidden Cove : The Hidden Cove is a remote location northwest of the Enchanted Forest.

: The Hidden Cove is a remote location northwest of the Enchanted Forest. Open the Radiant Door : To open the door at the rear of the Hidden Cove, use the Radiant Key. The portal to Radiant Valley will open as a result.

Step 4: Investigate Radiant Valley

Radiant Valley is a difficult place with strong foes and complex puzzles:

Beat the Luminescent Knights : The Sword of Light’s guardian opponents. Their radiant shields can be broken with magic or ranged strikes.

: The Sword of Light’s guardian opponents. Their radiant shields can be broken with magic or ranged strikes. Crack the Code of Light : You’ll come across light puzzles in Radiant Valley where you have to use mirrors to reflect light beams in order to open doors.

Step 5: Approach the Radiant Sentinel

The Radiant Sentinel is the last obstacle to overcome in order to obtain the Sword of Light. Because of the Radiant Sentinel’s strong resilience to fire and magic, go ready for battle. Equip yourself with tools and weapons that can cause lightning or physical damage.

Battle Strategy: The Radiant Sentinel strikes quickly and widely. Dodge regularly and aim for its glowing weak points to deal critical damage.

Step 6: After vanquishing the Radiant Sentinel Seize the Sword of Light:

Approach the Altar of Light : The Sword of Light is kept at the Altar of Light, which is situated in the middle of Radiant Valley.

: The Sword of Light is kept at the Altar of Light, which is situated in the middle of Radiant Valley. Communicate with the Altar : To obtain the Sword of Light, carry out the procedure. This will also trigger a cinematic that displays the power and legend of the blade.

Stats and Skills for the Sword of Light

With its outstanding stats, the Sword of Light is a versatile weapon.

Base Damage: 80 radiant, 150 physical

Scaling: Faith (A), Dexterity (C), and Strength (B)

“Radiant Slash” is a special ability that unleashes a strong light beam that deals damage to every enemy in its path.

In summary

In Elden Ring’s 2024 upgrade, obtaining the Sword of Light is a difficult but worthwhile endeavour. You can add this legendary weapon to your armoury and use its radiant power to defeat even the most formidable opponents with enough planning, strategy, and resolve. Cheers to many adventures!