The Center for Investigative Reporting (CIR), known for publications like Mother Jones and Reveal, has filed a lawsuit against Microsoft and OpenAI. CIR sues Microsoft and OpenAI for copyright infringement, claiming unauthorized use of their journalistic content. The lawsuit, filed on Thursday, claims these tech giants used CIR’s journalistic content without permission to train their AI models.

Monika Bauerlein, CEO of CIR, expressed frustration over the issue. “OpenAI and Microsoft have been using our stories to enhance their products without seeking permission or offering compensation. This behavior is not only unfair but also a violation of copyright,” Bauerlein stated. She emphasized the value of journalistic work and noted that OpenAI and Microsoft are well aware of it.

The lawsuit argues that this unauthorized use damages CIR’s relationships with readers and partners. It also deprives CIR of potential revenue, which is critical for sustaining its investigative journalism efforts.

Growing Legal Challenges

In the lawsuit, CIR sues Microsoft and OpenAI for copyright infringement to protect their valuable work. CIR’s legal action adds to a growing list of media organizations taking similar steps. The New York Times, which has invested $1 million in its legal battle, is joined by publications owned by Alden Global Capital, including the New York Daily News and Chicago Tribune. Other publications like The Intercept, Raw Story, AlterNet, and The Denver Post are also engaged in litigation.

While some media organizations are pursuing legal action, others have chosen to sign licensing deals with OpenAI. These include The Associated Press, Axel Springer, the Financial Times, Dotdash Meredith, News Corp, Vox Media, The Atlantic, and Time.

In response to the lawsuit, an OpenAI spokesperson told CNBC, “We are collaborating with the news industry and partnering with global news publishers. Our goal is to display their content in products like ChatGPT, including summaries, quotes, and proper attribution, to drive traffic back to the original articles.”

Examining the Claims and Context

The Center for Investigative Reporting (CIR) has taken a bold step by suing tech giants Microsoft and OpenAI. The core of CIR’s complaint is that these companies used their journalistic content without permission or compensation to train AI models. This case is significant because it brings to light a crucial issue: the balance between technological advancement and intellectual property rights.

CIR’s argument hinges on the idea that the work of journalists is valuable and that using it without permission or payment is both unfair and illegal. Monika Bauerlein, CEO of CIR, emphasized that such actions undermine the relationships between news organizations and their readers, as well as with their business partners. This sentiment is shared by other media companies that have also filed lawsuits, such as The New York Times and several publications owned by Alden Global Capital.

Future Implications

CIR sues Microsoft and OpenAI for copyright infringement as part of a broader effort to defend journalistic integrity. While some media companies have opted for litigation, others have chosen a different path by signing licensing agreements with OpenAI. These agreements, involving organizations like The Associated Press and The Financial Times, show that there is a willingness among some media outlets to collaborate with tech companies under mutually agreed terms. This approach could offer a model for how such conflicts might be resolved in the future.

OpenAI’s response to CIR’s lawsuit underscores their attempt to work with the news industry by providing summaries, quotes, and attributions in their AI products. They claim this drives traffic back to the original articles, potentially benefiting the news organizations. However, whether this approach sufficiently compensates for the use of copyrighted material is still a matter of debate.

The outcomes of these lawsuits could have far-reaching implications for both the tech and media industries. If the courts rule in favor of the media companies, it might force tech companies to change how they acquire and use content for AI training.

