How To Get the Atom Smasher in Remnant 2

In the exciting world of Remnant 2, players wield an extraordinary arsenal of weapons to combat foes and uncover hidden treasures. Among these weapons, the Atom Smasher stands out as a formidable hammer that utilizes revolutionary rocket technology to pulverize the bonds between atoms, making it an essential choice for close-range combat. In this comprehensive guide, we will explore how players can obtain the Atom Smasher, its location within the Terminus Station dungeon in N’Erud, and how to enhance its capabilities with powerful mods and upgrades.

Unlocking the Atom Smasher

The Atom Smasher is a melee weapon primarily associated with the Engineer Archetype in Remnant 2. However, other players can also lay their hands on this impressive hammer with a bit of exploration. The weapon can be found at the end of the challenging Terminus Station dungeon in N’Erud.

To embark on this quest, players must first reach Terminus Station and take part in the sinister train conductor’s 7-minute combat train challenge—an intriguing hidden event in Remnant 2. Once the event is completed and the train comes to a halt, players will be rewarded with the coveted Atom Smasher.

Locating the Atom Smasher

The journey to acquire the Atom Smasher begins inside the final train cart in the Terminus Station dungeon. Upon completing the combat challenge, players should follow these steps to find the hammer:

Exit the train door and spot the nearby checkpoint crystal. Crouch under the pipes opposite the checkpoint crystal to discover a hidden chest, then climb the nearby ladder. Follow the pathway until the train is visible from above through a window. Leap onto the train through the open window and drop into the hatch to uncover the Atom Smasher, as indicated on the map. Additionally, players can find the Decorum Cipher for Remnant 2’s plasma cutter nearby. As they exit the train through the newly opened door, players will come across another chest and a recording log left behind by a deceased individual in the nearby room.

It is essential for players to fully explore the area and secure the Atom Smasher before using the crystal to exit the dungeon. Once the crystal is used, players won’t be able to return to the area. Although it is possible to re-enter Terminus Station later, the door leading to the train station entrance area will be locked, as the train would have departed from the platform.

Reaching Terminus Station on N’Erud

Locating Terminus Station on the vast map of N’Erud can be a challenging task for some players. While the regional map areas are randomized in Remnant 2, some players might find the entrance to Terminus Station to the right of Ascension Spire, where they encounter a non-hostile NPC known as the Custodian.

For those lucky enough, a cave entrance on the right might lead them through the Abyssal Rift and into Terminus Station. However, map randomization means that this path may not be consistent for all players. In such cases, thorough exploration and map re-rolling might be necessary to eventually find Terminus Station. Descending through Terminus Station will eventually lead players to the train entrance after traversing a lengthy elevator descent.

Empowering the Atom Smasher

The Atom Smasher comes with a unique Accelerator mod that cannot be changed. This mod boosts the speed of all melee attacks by 10%, making the hammer’s charge attack devastatingly impactful. Additionally, the weapon features an empty mod slot that allows players to customize it with various discoverable mods.

One popular mod choice is the Transference Mod, which grants players a 5% max ammo capacity for firearm reserves with a 10-second cooldown whenever a melee hit occurs. Moreover, upon reaching level 10, players receive an additional 25% mod power for a full firearm. These mods greatly enhance the Atom Smasher’s versatility and make it even more effective in battle.

Furthermore, players can upgrade the Atom Smasher using resources like iron and scrap. These upgrades enable the weapon to deal even more damage, increase its critical hit chance, boost weak spot damage, and enhance its staggering capabilities.

Conclusion

In conclusion, obtaining the Atom Smasher in Remnant 2 is a thrilling challenge that opens up new possibilities for close-range combat. By following the steps provided, players can acquire this exceptional hammer and explore its full potential in the battle against formidable foes. With customizable mods and upgrades, the Atom Smasher becomes an even more fearsome weapon, making it an indispensable choice for any daring adventurer in the world of Remnant 2. Embrace the power of rocket technology and crush your enemies with the Atom Smasher!

