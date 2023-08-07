How To Prepare Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3

In the fantastical world of Baldur’s Gate 3, spellcasters wield formidable powers through the use of spells. However, these arcane abilities are not readily available at all times during combat. Characters such as Wizards, with access to an extensive repertoire of spells, must prepare their desired selection before each encounter. This guide will demystify the process of preparing spells in Baldur’s Gate 3, empowering you to unleash the full potential of your spellcasting party members.

Understanding Spell Preparation

Spell preparation is the key to accessing specific spells during combat in Baldur’s Gate 3. Unlike other games, where spellcasters have access to all their spells instantly, here, you must choose a limited number of prepared spells. These are the spells available on your character’s hotbar—the set of spells they can cast when needed.

Characters can gain a plethora of spells as they level up or discover new ones through scrolls. Wizards, in particular, possess a wide range of spells since they can learn from both leveling up and scrolls. To effectively utilize these spells, preparation is essential.

Swapping Out Spells

To prepare or swap out spells, ensure you are out of combat and in a safe location within Baldur’s Gate 3. This could be the serene wilderness, a friendly camp, or even a secure area within hostile territory. By being out of combat, you gain the freedom to modify your spell selections and enhance your party’s chances of success.

Open the Spellbook: Once in a safe location, open your spellbook to review the actions, cantrips, and spells known to your party members. This option is accessible through your spellcasting character sheet, where you can explore the array of spells learned throughout your campaign. Identify Prepared Spells: Prepared spells are highlighted in your spellbook and will appear on the spell slot associated with them. For example, let’s consider Gale, a Wizard, and his collection of learned spells categorized into level one and level two spells. Swapping Spells: The highlighted spells represent the ones Gale can use during an encounter in Baldur’s Gate 3. These spells require spell slots to cast and are distinct from ritual spells or cantrips. By clicking on any of the spells Gale has learned, you can swap them out with spells of your choice from either the level one or level two categories. Verify Hotbar Availability: After making your selections, ensure that the newly chosen spells are visible on your hotbar at the bottom of your screen. The hotbar is where you can easily access and cast spells during combat. To enhance accessibility, click the small plus sign next to your character’s spells, actions, and items to expand the hotbar. Thoroughly Prepare: Before diving into the next combat encounter, review all known spells and ensure they align with your strategy. Preparedness is the key to turning the tide in your favor during battles.

Class-Specific Rules for Spell Preparation

While Wizards and Clerics have the flexibility to swap their prepared spells outside of combat, other spellcasting classes follow different rules:

Wizards: As mentioned, Wizards possess the unique advantage of swapping their prepared spells freely at any point outside of combat. This flexibility allows them to adapt their spell selection based on the challenges they anticipate. Clerics: Much like Wizards, Clerics also enjoy the liberty of preparing new spells outside of combat. This versatility enables them to cater to the specific needs of their party, making them invaluable assets. Other Spellcasters: Classes other than Wizards and Clerics must either wait for a long rest or achieve a new level to swap their spells. This limitation emphasizes the need for careful planning and decision-making when choosing their prepared spells.

Conclusion

Mastering the art of spell preparation in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the key to unlocking the true potential of your spellcasting characters. Through careful consideration and selection of spells, you can equip your party with the necessary tools to overcome challenges and emerge victorious. Remember to utilize safe locations outside of combat to swap out spells and maintain a well-prepared hotbar for quick access. With this knowledge in hand, venture forth into the adventures that await you, and let your spellcasters shine brightly on the battlefield.

