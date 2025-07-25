If you’ve ever watched Cyberpunk: Edgerunners or played Cyberpunk 2077, you already know how game-changing the Sandevistan cyberware can be. This high-tech operating system lets you slow down time, turning you into an unstoppable force in Night City. But with multiple versions available, how do you get the best Sandevistan? Let’s break it down step by step.

A Sandevistan is a cybernetic implant that temporarily slows time, giving you a massive advantage in combat. It’s perfect for melee builds, letting you slice through enemies before they even react. The effect is dramatic—bullets crawl through the air, enemies move in slow motion, and you become a blur of destruction.

But not all Sandevistans are created equal. Some offer better slowdown effects, longer durations, or extra perks like critical hit bonuses. To truly dominate Night City, you’ll want the best of the best.

The Best Sandevistan in Cyberpunk 2077

After comparing all available options, the Militech “Apogee” Sandevistan stands out as the absolute best. Here’s why:

85% Time Slowdown – Almost freezing time, giving you an insane speed advantage.

Increased Headshot & Critical Damage – Boosts your damage output significantly.

Extended Duration on Kills – Every enemy you take down adds more time to the effect.

Stamina Recovery – Keeps you moving fast without running out of steam.

This is the same Sandevistan used by David Martinez in Edgerunners, making it the ultimate choice for players who want that anime-level power fantasy.

How to Get the Militech Apogee Sandevistan

Getting your hands on this beast isn’t instant—you’ll need to meet some requirements first.

Reach Level 40 & Max Street Cred

The Apogee Sandevistan only becomes available once your character hits Level 40 and has max Street Cred (Level 50). This ensures you’re strong enough to handle its power and rich enough to afford it.

Visit Any Ripperdoc

Unlike older versions of the game, you don’t need to hunt down a specific Ripperdoc. After Patch 2.0, any Ripperdoc in Night City can sell you the Apogee Sandevistan—if you meet the level requirements.

Pay the Price (Or Find It for Free)

The Apogee isn’t cheap—it costs 118,681 Eurodollars. If you’re short on cash, focus on completing gigs, selling loot, or investing in the Technical Ability perk License to Chrome for better cyberware prices.

There’s also a small chance to find it as random loot in high-tier containers, especially during missions like Disasterpiece or Sr. Ladrillo’s Private Collection. But since it’s not guaranteed, buying it is the safer option.

Alternative Sandevistans (If You’re Not Level 40 Yet)

If you’re still leveling up, you can use these Sandevistans as placeholders until you unlock the Apogee:

Zetatech Sandevistan – Great for mid-air combat, boosting damage while airborne.

Militech “Falcon” Sandevistan – A weaker version of the Apogee, but still solid.

QianT “Warp Dancer” – Used to be the best pre-2.0, but now outclassed.

These will keep you competitive until you’re ready for the big leagues.

How to Use the Sandevistan Like a Pro

Just having the Sandevistan isn’t enough—you need to use it right. Here’s how to maximize its potential:

Pair It with Melee Weapons

Guns fire in slow motion while Sandevistan is active, making them less effective. Instead, go for:

Mantis Blades – Slice through enemies effortlessly.

Gorilla Arms – Punch with devastating force.

Monowire – Whip enemies into submission.

Activate It Strategically

Don’t waste your Sandevistan on weak enemies. Save it for:

Boss fights – Takedown tough opponents before they can react.

Large groups – Clear out waves of enemies in seconds.

Escaping danger – Use it to retreat and heal if things get messy.

Upgrade with Heatsinks (For Other Sandevistans)

If you’re using a Sandevistan with mod slots (like the QianT Mk.4), install Legendary Heatsinks to reduce cooldown. Three of these can bring cooldown to just 3 seconds, letting you spam the ability endlessly.

Final Tips for Sandevistan Domination