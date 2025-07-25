The Frozen Chosen is one of the most sought-after sniper rifle blueprints in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. With its icy aesthetic and powerful performance, it’s no wonder players are eager to add it to their arsenal. If you’re wondering how to get your hands on this legendary weapon, you’ve come to the right place. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know—from unlocking the blueprint to making the most of its attachments.

What Is the Frozen Chosen?

Before diving into how to get it, let’s talk about what makes the Frozen Chosen special. This blueprint is a variant of the M82 sniper rifle, a semi-automatic beast known for its high damage but slow handling. The Frozen Chosen gives the M82 a frosty makeover, complete with icicle detailing and a sleek winter-themed design. Beyond looks, it comes with a set of pre-equipped attachments that enhance its performance, making it a solid choice for both casual and competitive play.

Originally released during Black Ops Cold War’s Season 1 as part of a holiday event, the Frozen Chosen was a free reward for players who logged in during the festive period. While it’s been a few years since its debut, many players still wonder if it’s still available or if they missed their chance.

How to Unlock the Frozen Chosen

The good news is that the Frozen Chosen was part of the Happy Holidays Free Bundle, a limited-time offer that included not just the sniper blueprint but also winter-themed charms, an emblem, and a calling card. Here’s how players could claim it:

Launch the Game : Players needed to open either Black Ops Cold War or Warzone . Navigate to the Store : Inside the game, they had to head over to the Store tab. Find the Bundle : Scrolling through the available items, the Happy Holidays Free Bundle was listed among the offerings. Claim the Bundle : Once selected, players simply had to hit Claim Bundle , and all the items, including the Frozen Chosen, were added to their inventory.

Since this was a seasonal promotion, availability was time-sensitive. If you didn’t log in during the event window, you might have missed out. However, Call of Duty occasionally brings back past bundles or offers similar blueprints in new promotions, so keeping an eye on in-game announcements is always a good idea.

Frozen Chosen Attachments and Performance

One of the biggest draws of the Frozen Chosen is its optimized attachments, which improve the M82’s base stats. While the exact attachments may vary slightly depending on updates, here’s what players could expect from this blueprint:

Improved Muzzle and Barrel : These attachments help with recoil control and bullet velocity, making it easier to land shots at long range.

Enhanced Stock and Handle : Though the M82 is still on the slower side, these modifications slightly improve ADS (aim-down-sights) speed and stability.

Unique Magazine : The blueprint includes a specialized magazine that balances reload speed and ammo capacity.

While the Frozen Chosen doesn’t completely eliminate the M82’s sluggish handling, it does make the weapon more manageable. If you’re a fan of hard-hitting sniper rifles but struggle with the default M82’s drawbacks, this blueprint is a great alternative.

Is the Frozen Chosen Still Available?

As of now, the Happy Holidays Free Bundle is no longer in the store, meaning the Frozen Chosen isn’t obtainable through the original method. However, Call of Duty games often rotate bundles and reintroduce past items, so there’s always a chance it could return in a future update or event.

If you’re hoping to get your hands on it, here are a few things you can do: