Fortnite’s latest season, Shock ‘N Awesome, has introduced a ton of exciting new weapons to help players fight off the island’s bug infestation. One of the most powerful and fun-to-use tools in your arsenal is the Bug Blaster, a high-energy plasma weapon that can decimate swarms of enemies with explosive shots. If you’re looking to add this beast to your inventory, you’ve come to the right place.

Before we dive into how to get it, let’s talk about what makes the Bug Blaster so special. This isn’t just another run-of-the-mill gun—it’s a plasma-firing powerhouse that can be used in two different ways:

Rapid-Fire Mode – Fires quick explosive projectiles that deal splash damage on impact. Perfect for taking out groups of smaller bugs or pressuring enemies behind cover. Charged Shot Mode – Hold down the trigger to unleash a massive, high-damage blast that can obliterate tougher enemies like Bomber Bugs or even players in one hit.

The weapon feels like a mix between a grenade launcher and a sci-fi energy cannon, making it one of the most versatile tools in the game right now. Whether you’re clearing out bug nests or battling other players, the Bug Blaster gives you a serious edge.

Where to Find the Bug Blaster

Now, the big question—how do you actually get your hands on it? Unlike some weapons that just spawn randomly in chests, the Bug Blaster has a few specific ways to obtain it.

1. Looting O.X.R. Drop Pods

One of the most reliable ways to get the Bug Blaster is by ranking up in the O.X.R. system. Every match, you start at Rank C, and by killing bugs, eliminating players, or looting chests, you can climb up to higher ranks (B, A, S, and S+). Each time you rank up, an O.X.R. Drop Pod lands near you, filled with high-tier loot—including a chance to get the Bug Blaster.

At Rank S+, the drop pod even guarantees a Mythic weapon, so if you’re grinding for the best gear, this is the way to go.

2. Defeating Bug Queens in Key POIs

If you’re feeling brave, you can take on one of the giant Bug Queens that appear after clearing out certain locations. The three main spots where these bosses spawn are:

The Hive (Northwest of the island)

Demon’s Domain

Ranger’s Ruin (Mid-southwest)

Defeating a Queen doesn’t just reward you with a Mythic weapon and a Medallion—you also have a high chance of finding the Bug Blaster among the loot.

3. O.X.R. Bunkers (Rank A and Above)

Once you reach O.X.R. Rank A, you’ll unlock access to hidden O.X.R. Bunkers scattered around the map. These bunkers contain Exotic weapons, and while the Bug Blaster isn’t always guaranteed, it does appear here frequently.

4. Random Chests and Supply Drops (Less Common)

If you’re not in the mood for high-risk battles, you can sometimes find the Bug Blaster in regular chests or supply drops, but the chances are much lower. Your best bet is still going for O.X.R. ranks or hunting down Bug Queens.

Tips for Using the Bug Blaster Effectively

Now that you know how to get it, let’s talk about how to use it like a pro.

1. Master the Charged Shot

The charged blast is the Bug Blaster’s secret weapon—literally. It deals massive damage in a wide area, making it perfect for:

One-shotting Bomber Bugs before they burrow away.

Destroying enemy structures in a single hit.

Finishing off weakened squads in endgame fights.

Just be careful—charging takes a second, so don’t get caught mid-animation!

2. Use It Against Swarms

The rapid-fire mode shreds through Swarmer Bugs (the small, fast ones) like nothing else. If you’re getting overwhelmed, a few well-placed shots will clear them out fast.

3. Pair It with a Medallion

If you’ve defeated a Bug Queen, you’ll have a Medallion that boosts your abilities. For example:

The Surge Medallion (from The Hive) gives you a speed boost, letting you reposition quickly after firing.

The Springleg Medallion (from Demon’s Domain) lets you double-jump, making it easier to dodge return fire.

These buffs make the Bug Blaster even deadlier.

4. Watch Your Ammo

The Bug Blaster burns through energy ammo fast, so always keep an eye on your reserves. Loot fallen enemies or hit up ammo crates to stay stocked.