How to Get the Burst Assault Rifle in Fortnite

The Burst Assault Rifle is a powerful weapon in Fortnite, known for its high damage output and fast firing rate. However, obtaining this weapon can be a bit of a challenge for some players. In this article, we will be discussing the different methods of obtaining the Burst Assault Rifle in Fortnite, as well as tips and strategies for using it effectively.

The first and most obvious way to obtain the Burst Assault Rifle in Fortnite is by looting it from chests or other loot sources. This weapon can be found in a variety of locations throughout the map, including in structures, on the ground, and even in supply drops. However, it is important to note that the rarity of the weapon can vary depending on the location and the type of chest or loot source you find it in. For example, the Burst Assault Rifle can be found in common and uncommon varieties in regular chests, but can be found in rare and epic varieties in supply drops. Therefore, it’s important to keep an eye out for higher quality loot sources if you’re looking to obtain a rare or epic Burst Assault Rifle.

Another way to obtain the Burst Assault Rifle is by Fishing it out of Fish Holes in the game, these were added fairly recently in the game and can also have a fair chance of dropping the new un-vaulted Burst Assault Rifle.

Now that you know the different ways to obtain the Burst Assault Rifle in Fortnite, let’s take a look at some tips and strategies for using it effectively.

Tips to use the Burst AR effectively:

A tip for using the Burst Assault Rifle is to use it at mid-range. This weapon is most effective at medium ranges, and its high damage output can be devastating when used in this way. However, it is important to note that the Burst Assault Rifle is less effective at close range and long range, so it’s best to avoid using it in these situations.

Another important tip for using the Burst Assault Rifle is to aim for the head. This weapon has a high headshot multiplier 1.5X to be exact, which means that a headshot will deal significantly more damage than a body shot. Therefore, it’s important to aim for the head when using the Burst Assault Rifle, as this will allow you to eliminate enemies quickly and efficiently.

Another tip for using the Burst Assault Rifle is to use it in conjunction with other weapons. This weapon can be used to take out enemies at a distance, while other weapons such as a shotgun or a pistol can be used for close-range combat. This will allow you to have a diverse arsenal at your disposal and will help you to be more versatile in battle.

In conclusion, the Burst Assault Rifle is a powerful and versatile weapon in Fortnite that can help players take out their opponents with ease. To acquire this weapon, players will need to loot it from various locations on the map, such as buildings, crates, and the floor, Players are bound to come across one by normal gameplay and don’t need to specifically seek out one in order to find one, try to search as many chests and check as many corpses as you can in order to maximize your chances.