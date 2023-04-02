How To Get The Cross in Sons Of The Forest

In the game Sons of the Forest, players must fend off both cannibals above ground and mutant hordes in the cave systems. While there are numerous weapons available to players, including ones that can be found and crafted, one not-so-obvious option is the Cross. This item can scare away certain variants of cave mutants and physically burn Demon mutants, although they will not be encountered until later in the game.

Although there is not a significant amount of storyline gameplay in Sons of the Forest, players can piece together a theory on what happened by examining old emails, key items, and bodies found throughout the forest. It appears that supernatural or otherworldly forces were at play, and the Cross has several advantages.

Where to Find the Cross:

The Cross can be found deep within one of the caves on the southwest side of the island. Players begin the game at one of three spawn points: the beach, the river, or the mountain. They have an emergency pack with a Tactical Axe, GPS, Survival Handbook, and Lighter, which should be enough to locate the Cross. However, players may want to grab the Flashlight or Pistol for additional preparation since the caves are dark and full of enemies.

To find the Cross cave, players should head towards the pulsating green marker on the GPS. The cave is also marked on the GPS south of this marker. Additionally, there is a circular lake with four connecting rivers that players can use as a guide. It is important to have high meds, supplies, and materials to set up a tent for quick saving and energy before entering the cave.

Once players enter the cave, they will see a small ledge over an open, flooded room. The room will be almost pitch black, but throwing a few flares can brighten it up. The Cross can be found towards the very back of the room, near a floodlight. Players will see a shadow of it on the wall where it is standing up.

How to Obtain the cross Efficiently:

However, players should be prepared to fight or run, as there are several blind mutants throughout the area with excellent hearing abilities. Sneaking around them is unlikely, and it is important not to use up all ammo or Meds during this encounter because they have a lower spawn rate. Tossing a Grenade or Time Bomb is an effective method that takes down multiple mutants at once.

Once the mutants have been cleared out, players can safely pick up the Cross. To equip it, players can access their Inventory and click on the Cross, which will take the place of any held weapons. After picking up the Cross, players can leave through the entrance or continue deeper into the cave to find the Rope Gun.

In summary, the Cross is a powerful tool for players in Sons of the Forest, allowing them to scare away certain cave mutants and burn Demon mutants. To find it, players should head towards the pulsating green marker on the GPS and locate the circular lake with four connecting rivers. Once they enter the cave, they will need to be prepared to fight or run, as there are several blind mutants throughout the area. However, with the right preparation and tactics, players can safely pick up the Cross and add it to their arsenal of weapons.