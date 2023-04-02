How To Get The Sniper Rifle in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 Remake offers players a wide range of weapons to fight against terrifying enemies, including the much sought-after sniper rifle. This guide will provide players with information on how to obtain the sniper rifle and whether it’s worth investing in.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake has a single sniper rifle, the SR M1903, which is an excellent choice for sniping from a distance. This rifle comes with an optional scope attachment that makes it even more effective. However, players can also get other rifle-style weapons later in the game, such as the semi-automatic Stingray rifle and the fully-automatic CQBR Assault Rifle.

To acquire the sniper rifle, players must head to the merchant after the cutscene in Chapter 2. The merchant offers a variety of weapons and items for sale, including the SR M1903, which can be purchased for 12,000 Pesetas. It’s crucial to purchase the scope attachment along with the rifle, as it provides optimal sniping ability. Otherwise, the rifle’s zoom is limited. Players can attach the scope by selecting the Parts drop-down option in Leon’s case inventory.

The SR M1903 is a powerful weapon, capable of killing Ganados with a single shot to the head, making it a handy choice in the game’s opening chapters. It also enables players to take down enemies from a distance and clear areas efficiently. However, the rifle has a slower reload time, which may be a drawback for some players.

Compared to the Stingray, the SR M1903 is a formidable sniping weapon. While the Stingray is faster and has triple power against weak points, there’s no reloading animation between shots with the SR M1903. Both weapons have their advantages, and players can decide which one to use depending on the situation.

Players can upgrade the SR M1903 to increase its power, ammo capacity, reload speed, and rate of fire, although the upgrades are quite expensive, ranging from 6,000 to 20,000 Pesetas each. Additionally, the sniper rifle is compatible with the Biosensor Scope, an upgrade on the original game’s infrared scope. The Biosensor Scope enables players to locate enemies’ weak points by highlighting the parasites inside, such as when killing Regeneradors.

In conclusion, obtaining the SR M1903 sniper rifle in Resident Evil 4 Remake is easy and worth it. It’s a powerful weapon that enables players to take down enemies from a distance and clear areas quickly. While it has a slower reload time than other rifles, it’s a good starting option, particularly during boss fights. Players can upgrade the rifle to increase its power and effectiveness and use it in tandem with the Biosensor Scope to locate enemies’ weak points. Overall, the SR M1903 is a valuable addition to any player’s weapon collection in Resident Evil 4 Remake.