Baldur’s Gate 3 offers players a plethora of weapons to enhance their characters and companion builds. Among these formidable weapons is the Cruel Sting, a Longsword capable of dealing extra Psychic and Poison damage in the skilled hands of a Drow character. Unlocking the potential of the Cruel Sting requires strategic gameplay and careful choices, making it a coveted asset for those navigating the vast landscapes of Faerun.

Getting the Cruel Sting

To embark on the quest for the Cruel Sting in Baldur’s Gate 3, players must first complete Act 1 in its entirety. The Cruel Sting only becomes accessible upon entering Act 2, making it essential to wrap up side quests in areas like the Druid Grove, Goblin Camp, Underdark, and Mountain Pass. Notable quests include Save Mayrina/Auntie Ethel, Phase Spider Matriarch, Githyanki Creche, and Myconid Colony.

As players progress through Act 1, a crucial item, the Spider’s Lyre, must be obtained. This item can be acquired from Minthara or Nere, presenting various pathways. Players can obtain the Spider’s Lyre by either defeating Minthara and looting the item or choosing to side with her, potentially forming a unique alliance. Alternatively, Nere in Grymforge offers the item through combat or persuasion, adding complexity to the quest.

Upon completing Act 1 and the Underdark/Mountain Pass stage, players must venture into Act 2 through the paths near Rosymorn Monastery or Grymforge. The journey leads to the Shadow-Cursed Lands, an environment more challenging than previous areas. Here, a Goblin guide points players towards Kansif and his party, initiating the questline for the Cruel Sting.

Engaging with Kansif and utilizing the Spider’s Lyre in the Shadow-Cursed Lands reveals Kar’niss, the key to obtaining the Cruel Sting. Players must face two critical opportunities to secure the weapon: the ambush by Jaheira’s Harpers en route to Moonrise Towers and the final boss battle against Ketheric Thorm.

Defeating Kar’niss: Strategies

Confronting Kar’niss in Baldur’s Gate 3 proves challenging due to his use of Sanctuary, rendering him nearly invulnerable. Counteracting this spell requires careful planning and execution.

Cast AOE spells like Fireball, Ice Storm, or Spirit Guardians to deal damage through Sanctuary. Weapon users can employ Elemental Arrows or Cleave with a Great Axe for effective damage. While these options damage Kar’niss, Sanctuary remains active.

A more strategic approach involves breaking Kar’niss’ Concentration or forcing him to end Sanctuary. Once Sanctuary is lifted, seize the opportunity to cast Hold Person, freezing him in place. This ensures he can’t reapply Sanctuary, allowing your party to deliver critical hits and defeat him more efficiently.

Once Kar’niss is vanquished, loot his corpse to claim the coveted Cruel Sting. This versatile Longsword becomes a powerful asset in the hands of a skilled Drow, ready to unleash its bonus +1d4 Poison Damage with every successful attack.

Maximizing the Cruel Sting: Ideal Builds and Best Practices

To extract the maximum value from the Cruel Sting, equip it to a Drow character within your party. The weapon’s secondary effect, triggering the bonus Poison Damage, is exclusive to Drow wielders. While the Cruel Sting suits any Drow build, certain classes can leverage its potential more effectively.

As a Versatile Longsword, the Cruel Sting accommodates one or two-handed use, making it ideal for melee classes like Paladins or Fighters. This flexibility allows these classes to deal substantial damage while wielding a Shield, enhancing their defensive capabilities with a bonus +2-3 to AC. Notably, if Minthara becomes a companion, her default Paladin class aligns perfectly with this setup, optimizing her defense and offense with the Cruel Sting.