Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC introduces an impressive new weapon, the Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana. This weapon, a variant of the Great Katana, is the second of its kind that players can find early in the game. Here’s a detailed guide to help you understand its strengths, weaknesses, weapon art, and how to acquire it.

Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana Overview

The Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana is a formidable weapon, adorned with spines of gravel stone along its blade. It’s wielded by the Ancient Dragon-Man in the Dragon’s Pit and is highly effective against dragons. The Ancient Dragon-Man was a former Dragon Communion warrior, now serving as an arbiter of those worthy of devouring the Dreaded One.

Stat Requirements

To wield this powerful weapon, you need:

Strength (STR): 15

Dexterity (DEX): 20

Intelligence (INT): 0

Faith (FAITH): 0

Arcane (ARC): 0

With relatively low stat requirements, it’s accessible to many players early in their journey.

Effects & Skill

The Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana boasts high base damage, useful for both light and heavy attacks. However, its standout feature is the weapon skill, Dragonwound Slash. This skill enables players to perform a forward slash that deals significant single-target damage from a distance. Additionally, the weapon inflicts bonus damage against dragons, making it an essential tool for defeating formidable dragon foes like Bayle the Dread.

Weapon Art: Dragonwound Slash

The Dragonwound Slash, the Ash of War for this katana, is unchangeable. It has two variations: a quick tap and a charged hold. Tapping the skill trigger makes your character lift off the ground, coat the katana in a red glow, and swing it overhead. Holding the skill extends the airborne duration and releases a red slash forward, similar to the Reduvia and Rivers of Blood weapons. Each use costs 18 FP and cannot be chained into a follow-up attack.

This skill is designed to hunt colossal dragons, cloaking the weapon with a jagged gravel-stone aura before executing a high leaping slash. Charging the attack also fires off the aura, amplifying its damage potential.

Location: Where to Find the Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana

To obtain this katana, players must defeat the Ancient Dragon-Man boss in the Dragon’s Pit. Here’s a step-by-step guide to finding this challenging boss:

Start at Castle Front Site of Grace: Head south from this point. Stick to the road visible on the map, avoiding the grass fields that lead to the Ruined Forge Lava Intake, a dead-end path. Reach Pillar Path Waypoint Site of Grace: Follow the road until you arrive at this waypoint. To the southwest, a path marked by headless dragon statues indicates your next direction. Encounter Igon (NPC): If this is your first visit, you’ll find Igon lying prone near the Site of Grace. His questline involves fighting Bayle the Dread, who is vulnerable to the Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana. Follow the Path with Dragon Statues: Continue along this path until you are invaded by the Ancient Dragon-Man. Defeat him and proceed to the small cave entrance leading to the Dragon’s Pit. Navigate the Dungeon: Hug the left wall to quickly reach the final altar room. Jump into the black chasm in the middle of the room without worrying about fall damage. Battle the Ancient Dragon-Man: After reaching the altar room, head up the stairs to find a Magma Wyrm. Defeat it for a Dragon Heart and an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone. Proceed to the boss room to face the Ancient Dragon-Man.

Defeating the Ancient Dragon-Man

Prepare all your buffs and summon your Spirit Ashes before entering the boss room. The Ancient Dragon-Man uses the same moveset as his open-world invasion. He wields the Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana and can heal himself mid-fight. His attacks are telegraphed and generally easy to dodge, but watch out for these two moves:

Katana’s Weapon Art: This move creates a fast red slash that travels a short distance and can easily one-shot players. Dodge carefully to avoid it.

Dragonmaw: The boss summons a large dragon head to bite down on you. This attack has a slight delay, so wait for the dragon’s head to fully rear back before dodging.



Upon defeating the Ancient Dragon-Man, you will be rewarded with the Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana, adding a powerful weapon to your arsenal.

The Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is a must-have for players looking to dominate dragons and other formidable foes. With its impressive stats, unique weapon skill, and accessibility, this katana is a valuable addition to any adventurer’s collection.