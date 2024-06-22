Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC introduces an impressive new weapon, the Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana. This weapon, a variant of the Great Katana, is the second of its kind that players can find early in the game. Here’s a detailed guide to help you understand its strengths, weaknesses, weapon art, and how to acquire it.
Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana Overview
The Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana is a formidable weapon, adorned with spines of gravel stone along its blade. It’s wielded by the Ancient Dragon-Man in the Dragon’s Pit and is highly effective against dragons. The Ancient Dragon-Man was a former Dragon Communion warrior, now serving as an arbiter of those worthy of devouring the Dreaded One.
Stat Requirements
To wield this powerful weapon, you need:
- Strength (STR): 15
- Dexterity (DEX): 20
- Intelligence (INT): 0
- Faith (FAITH): 0
- Arcane (ARC): 0
With relatively low stat requirements, it’s accessible to many players early in their journey.
Effects & Skill
The Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana boasts high base damage, useful for both light and heavy attacks. However, its standout feature is the weapon skill, Dragonwound Slash. This skill enables players to perform a forward slash that deals significant single-target damage from a distance. Additionally, the weapon inflicts bonus damage against dragons, making it an essential tool for defeating formidable dragon foes like Bayle the Dread.
Weapon Art: Dragonwound Slash
The Dragonwound Slash, the Ash of War for this katana, is unchangeable. It has two variations: a quick tap and a charged hold. Tapping the skill trigger makes your character lift off the ground, coat the katana in a red glow, and swing it overhead. Holding the skill extends the airborne duration and releases a red slash forward, similar to the Reduvia and Rivers of Blood weapons. Each use costs 18 FP and cannot be chained into a follow-up attack.
This skill is designed to hunt colossal dragons, cloaking the weapon with a jagged gravel-stone aura before executing a high leaping slash. Charging the attack also fires off the aura, amplifying its damage potential.
Location: Where to Find the Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana
To obtain this katana, players must defeat the Ancient Dragon-Man boss in the Dragon’s Pit. Here’s a step-by-step guide to finding this challenging boss:
- Start at Castle Front Site of Grace:
- Head south from this point. Stick to the road visible on the map, avoiding the grass fields that lead to the Ruined Forge Lava Intake, a dead-end path.
- Reach Pillar Path Waypoint Site of Grace:
- Follow the road until you arrive at this waypoint. To the southwest, a path marked by headless dragon statues indicates your next direction.
- Encounter Igon (NPC):
- If this is your first visit, you’ll find Igon lying prone near the Site of Grace. His questline involves fighting Bayle the Dread, who is vulnerable to the Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana.
- Follow the Path with Dragon Statues:
- Continue along this path until you are invaded by the Ancient Dragon-Man. Defeat him and proceed to the small cave entrance leading to the Dragon’s Pit.
- Navigate the Dungeon:
- Hug the left wall to quickly reach the final altar room. Jump into the black chasm in the middle of the room without worrying about fall damage.
- Battle the Ancient Dragon-Man:
- After reaching the altar room, head up the stairs to find a Magma Wyrm. Defeat it for a Dragon Heart and an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone. Proceed to the boss room to face the Ancient Dragon-Man.
Defeating the Ancient Dragon-Man
Prepare all your buffs and summon your Spirit Ashes before entering the boss room. The Ancient Dragon-Man uses the same moveset as his open-world invasion. He wields the Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana and can heal himself mid-fight. His attacks are telegraphed and generally easy to dodge, but watch out for these two moves:
- Katana’s Weapon Art:
- This move creates a fast red slash that travels a short distance and can easily one-shot players. Dodge carefully to avoid it.
- Dragonmaw:
- The boss summons a large dragon head to bite down on you. This attack has a slight delay, so wait for the dragon’s head to fully rear back before dodging.
Upon defeating the Ancient Dragon-Man, you will be rewarded with the Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana, adding a powerful weapon to your arsenal.
The Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is a must-have for players looking to dominate dragons and other formidable foes. With its impressive stats, unique weapon skill, and accessibility, this katana is a valuable addition to any adventurer’s collection.