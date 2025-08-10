Fortnite players are always on the lookout for cool, free cosmetics to add to their lockers, and the Extermination Saw pickaxe is one of the most sought-after rewards in Chapter 6 Season 4. This rare melee weapon isn’t just stylish—it’s a badge of honor for those who grind through Ranked mode. If you’re wondering how to snag this free pickaxe before the season ends, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Extermination Saw is a sleek, futuristic pickaxe with a design that screams “high-tech warrior.” It’s part of the O.X.R. set, making it a perfect match for players who love sci-fi aesthetics. Unlike some flashy cosmetics, this pickaxe is earned through skill and persistence, not V-Bucks. That’s right—it’s completely free, but you’ll need to put in the work to unlock it.

Step-by-Step Guide to Unlocking the Extermination Saw

Play Ranked Mode

The Extermination Saw is a reward tied to Ranked Quests in Chapter 6 Season 4. To start earning progress toward it, you’ll need to enable Ranked mode. Here’s how:

Open Fortnite and select your preferred game mode (Battle Royale, Zero Build, etc.).

Navigate to the Mode Selection screen and toggle Ranked on.

Once activated, you’ll be matched with players of similar skill levels, and your performance will count toward Ranked Quests.

Complete Ranked Quests

There are three main Ranked Quests you can complete repeatedly to earn progress:

Earn Victory Royales in Ranked Matches (1) – Win a match to check this off.

Place Top 10 in Ranked Matches (1) – Survive long enough to reach the top 10.

Survive Storm Circles in Ranked Matches (5) – Outlast five storm circles in total.

Each quest you complete grants 2,000 XP and counts toward your Bonus Goals. The key here is repetition—since these quests can be done over and over, you’ll want to focus on grinding them out.

Reach 50 Completed Bonus Goals

The Extermination Saw isn’t handed out lightly. You’ll need to complete a whopping 50 Ranked Quests to unlock it as the final Bonus Goal reward. While that might sound daunting, spreading your playtime across the season makes it manageable. Here’s a breakdown of the rewards you’ll earn along the way:

2 Quests: O.X.R. Ranker back bling

4 Quests: The Eye emoticon and Bare Bones Smile emoticon

6 Quests: The Lieutenant spray

And so on, up to the 50-quest mark for the Extermination Saw.

Tips to Speed Up Your Progress

Focus on Survival: Placing top 10 is easier than winning outright. Play defensively to maximize your chances.

Team Up: Squads or Duos can help you last longer in matches, making it easier to survive storm circles.

Grind Early: Don’t wait until the last minute—start now to avoid the end-of-season rush.

Is the Extermination Saw Worth It?

Absolutely. Not only is it a rare cosmetic that shows off your dedication, but it’s also part of a larger set of rewards. Even if you don’t hit 50 quests, you’ll still walk away with other freebies like sprays, emotes, and loading screens. Plus, the pickaxe’s unique design ensures it stands out in-game.