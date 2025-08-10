Unlocking achievements in Ready or Not can be a mix of fun and frustration, especially when some require very specific conditions. The Toxic Fumes trophy is one of those that seems simple but has a few hidden rules you need to follow. If you’ve been struggling to get it, don’t worry—this guide will walk you through everything you need to know in plain, easy-to-understand terms.

The Toxic Fumes trophy is earned by completing the Twisted Nerve mission under strict loadout restrictions. You can’t just bring any gear you like—the game forces you to rely on non-lethal tools, specifically CS gas and a pepperball rifle. The idea is to clear the mission while sticking to a very particular playstyle, making it a bit different from your usual run-and-gun approach.

The Exact Requirements

To get this trophy, you must equip the following items and nothing else:

VPL-25 Rifle (a pepperball gun)

Gas mask (to protect yourself from your own CS gas)

CS Gas grenades (your main tool for controlling suspects)

That’s it. No sidearms, no flashbangs, no stinger grenades, and definitely no lethal weapons. Even though the game has other pepperball guns like the TRPL pistol or TPL SMG, they don’t count for this achievement. The same goes for beanbag shotguns—leave them out.

What About AI Teammates?

Here’s some good news: your AI teammates don’t have to follow the same restrictions. They can use whatever weapons or gear they want, and it won’t affect your trophy progress. However, if you’re aiming for an S-rank on the mission, it might help to give them a similar non-lethal loadout to avoid accidental kills.

Common Mistakes That Block the Trophy

Even if you think you’re doing everything right, the trophy might not unlock. Here’s why:

Using Banned Gear – If you accidentally pull out a lockpick gun, a flashbang, or even a secondary weapon, the trophy won’t trigger. The game is very strict—even interacting with restricted items can void the achievement. Wrong Difficulty – You must play on Standard difficulty or higher . Easy mode won’t count. Mods Interfering – If you have mods installed, they might conflict with trophy conditions. Try disabling them before your run.

To be extra safe, some players recommend converting all secondary weapon ammo into primary ammo. This removes the temptation to switch to a sidearm and guarantees you stick to the VPL-25.

The Easiest Way to Unlock Toxic Fumes

If you’re finding the mission tough, there’s a simple trick: let your AI teammates do all the work. Since the trophy only checks your loadout, you can just command your squad to handle everything while you stay in the background. Don’t fire a single shot, don’t interact with doors or traps—just let them clear the mission for you.

This method works great because it removes the risk of accidentally breaking the trophy rules. Just make sure you’re wearing the gas mask and carrying the right gear before starting.