How to Get the Guardian Shield in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 brought a lot of new changes to the game, including new loot. One of the new weapons added in this season was the Guardian Shield, which can be found in Oathbound Chests scattered around the map. This shield is both useful and required for one of the week’s challenges, which requires players to have a Guardian Shield in their inventory. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to find and use the Guardian Shield in Fortnite.

Step 1: Start a Battle Royale match in Fortnite:

To find the Guardian Shield, you will need to start a Battle Royale match on whatever device you play Fortnite on, whether that’s a console, PC, or mobile device. It doesn’t matter if you play in Solo, Duos, Trios, or Squad mode, as the Guardian Shield can be found in any of these.

Step 2: Find an Oathbound Chest:

There are two main ways to find loot in Fortnite by searching in its spawn locations or picking it up from an eliminated enemy. Since it can be difficult to guarantee an elimination, and there is no guarantee that the eliminated enemy will have a Guardian Shield, it is usually best to search for the shield in its spawn locations. Guardian Shields can only be found in Oathbound Chests, so your goal is to locate one of these chests on the map. Keep in mind that it is not guaranteed that the chest will contain a Guardian Shield, so you may need to search through multiple chests before you find one. Some locations on the map, such as the Citadel, have multiple Oathbound Chests, so these are good places to start your search.

Step 3: Carry the shield in your inventory.

Once you have found a Guardian Shield, it will be added to your inventory. It is important to note that the shield has a limited time of use, so it is best to save it for when you really need it. The shield’s duration begins to countdown as soon as it is used, so it is best to hold on to it until you are ready to use it.

Step 4: Hold or throw the shield.

When you are ready to use the Guardian Shield, there are two main ways to do so. The first is to hold it in your hand and activate it by holding down the fire button. This will allow you to move around with the shield activated, making it a good option for protecting yourself while you are on the move. The second option is to throw the shield on the ground. This can be done in the same way that you would throw a shield or healing item to another player. Once the shield is on the ground, it will provide protection for the duration of its duration. If you need to pick it up again, you can go to the center of the shield and pick it up.