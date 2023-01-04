Starfield Could Release on International Day of Human Space Flight

Fans of Bethesda’s upcoming space game, Starfield, have been eagerly anticipating its release date since it was first announced. Initially scheduled to come out in November 2022, the game was unfortunately delayed to allow the team to continue working on it and ensure that it is the best it can be before it is released to the public. This has led to much speculation among fans about when the game will finally be available, with some believing it could arrive as early as March or on the International Day of Human Space Flight, April 12, given the game’s heavy space themes. However, it is important to note that these are simply theories and there has been no official word on the game’s release date.

Despite the delay, excitement for Starfield remains high, as it represents the first new IP from Bethesda in 25 years. The game is expected to be a massive open-world RPG set in space, featuring over a thousand planets to explore. Many are hoping that it will be similar to Bethesda’s popular Skyrim game, but Xbox boss Matt Booty has stated that it will be much more than that. In fact, he has hinted that it will be an entirely unique and innovative game that will surprise and delight players.

In addition to the anticipation surrounding Starfield, there is also a lot of excitement for Bethesda’s other projects, including The Elder Scrolls 6. It has been a long time since the release of Skyrim, so fans are eagerly awaiting any updates on the next installment in the series. While there is no word yet on when The Elder Scrolls 6 will be released, it is clear that Bethesda is busy at work on a number of exciting projects that are sure to keep players engaged for hours on end.

Overall, while the delay of Starfield may have been disappointing for some fans, it is clear that Bethesda is dedicated to creating the best possible version of the game before its release. With its innovative gameplay and immersive open-world setting, it is sure to be a hit when it finally does arrive, which is currently set for 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X/S. In the meantime, fans can continue to speculate about the game’s release date and eagerly await any updates from Bethesda. While the rumors for another delay were floating around Bethesda recently released a support page for the game, confirming again that they are on track for a release in the first half of 2023.