How To Get the Gunslinger Archetype in Remnant 2

Remnant 2, the highly anticipated sequel to Remnant: From The Ashes, has finally arrived, captivating players worldwide since its release on July 25, 2023. The game offers a myriad of options to customize the player experience, with one of the most sought-after choices being the different Archetypes. Among these, the Gunslinger stands out as a player favorite, boasting exceptional firepower and weapon handling, making it ideal for players who enjoy dealing massive damage to enemies while conserving precious ammunition. In this guide, we will explore how players can unlock the Gunslinger archetype even if they didn’t pre-order the game.

The Gunslinger Archetype: A Powerhouse of Damage

For players who crave action-packed gameplay, the Gunslinger Archetype is the ultimate choice. Armed with superior weapon handling, this Archetype excels at inflicting massive damage while skillfully managing ammunition. In the world of Remnant 2, resource preservation is paramount, and the Gunslinger’s Prime Perk, Loaded, takes center stage. This formidable ability grants instant weapon reloads and an unlimited supply of ammunition for a limited period, proving to be a game-changer during intense boss battles where reloading could spell doom. Additionally, the Gunslinger’s other perks bolster the total ammunition capacity, rate of fire, and reload speed, making it a formidable option against hordes of adversaries.

Unlocking the Gunslinger Archetype

To unlock the Gunslinger Archetype, players must engage in a bit of patience and interact with the right NPC. The key lies with Mudtooth, a lively elderly character found in Ward 13, sitting at a table alongside his friend Reggie. Known for his captivating storytelling, Mudtooth is the key to unlocking the Gunslinger.

The process to access the Gunslinger Archetype involves listening to Mudtooth’s stories until he exhausts his repertoire. Although this might seem tedious, players need not worry, as Mudtooth won’t share all his stories in one go. Typically, after players have progressed through the first two worlds, Mudtooth will be more inclined to divulge the last of his tales.

Additional Rewards (Gunslinger’s Ring, Gunslinger’s Charm, and the Worn Cylinder)

Upon patiently listening to Mudtooth’s stories, players will receive several gifts, including the Gunslinger’s Ring and Gunslinger’s Charm. These valuable items pave the way to unlocking the Gunslinger Archetype. Among these rewards is the worn Cylinder, a battered barrel from a revolver firearm.

Once in possession of the Worn Cylinder, players can unlock the Gunslinger Archetype by visiting Wallace, who can be found upstairs in Ward 13. Wallace, known for his craftsmanship, offers players the opportunity to transform the Worn Cylinder into the powerful Gunslinger Archetype.

Materials Required for the Unlocking

While the Worn Cylinder is a crucial component, players must also gather additional materials to complete the unlocking process. To create the Gunslinger Archetype, players will need the following materials:

Worn Cylinder: Acquired through Mudtooth’s stories Lumenite Crystals (x10): These crystals are relatively rare and are typically dropped by elite enemies encountered during the player’s travels. Scrap (x1,000): This is the most common material and the primary currency in Remnant 2.

Once players have collected these materials, they can present them to the NPC Wallace, who will craft the Gunslinger Archetype for the players.

Conclusion

In Conclusion, The Gunslinger Archetype in Remnant 2 is a powerful choice for players who seek to wield high firepower while expertly managing ammunition. Regardless of whether players pre-ordered the game, they can still unlock this coveted Archetype by following the steps outlined in this guide. By engaging with Mudtooth’s stories, acquiring the Worn Cylinder, and gathering the necessary materials, players can add the Gunslinger’s lethal prowess to their arsenal and embark on a thrilling adventure through the diverse and dangerous worlds of Remnant 2. Happy hunting!

