Deloitte partners with Chainalysis to Strengthen Digital Asset Tracking

Deloitte, a prominent accounting firm, has entered into a strategic partnership with Chainalysis, a blockchain security company, to bolster its capabilities in digital asset tracking and investigations. Chainalysis announced the collaboration in a blog post, emphasizing its aim to provide enhanced assistance to shared clients in tackling compliance issues within the digital asset ecosystem. As Deloitte partners with Chainalysis, its clients will gain access to Chainalysis’ proprietary blockchain dataset, advanced analytics software, and comprehensive training program. These resources will empower them to effectively handle forensic investigations and ensure compliance with regulations about digital assets.

A Transformative Partnership: Collaborative Solutions and Expanded Expertise for Enhanced Financial Security

Thomas Stanley, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Chainalysis, expressed that the alliance would provide law enforcement agencies, regulators, and players in the financial ecosystem with collaborative solutions to identify gaps in transformation, accelerate mission success at an enterprise scale, and reduce risks while enhancing revenue opportunities.

Additionally, Chainalysis will work closely with Deloitte’s blockchain and digital assets practice, focusing on areas such as cryptocurrency and digital asset risk assessment, analytics, investigation, anti-money laundering (AML), know-your-customer (KYC) procedures, and regulatory compliance. To further strengthen its capabilities, Deloitte plans to expand its team of practitioners who are proficient and certified in utilizing Chainalysis products, specifically in the realms of blockchain analytics and investigations.

Deloitte’s Collaboration Aims to Tackle Cryptocurrency Challenges

In a distinct declaration of Deloitte partners with Chainalysis, Deloitte highlighted the role of cryptocurrencies in concealing transactions and facilitating money laundering. The complexity is exacerbated by difficulties in obtaining information from foreign exchanges, varying government policies, and the constantly evolving landscape of the digital assets ecosystem.

With the collaboration between Deloitte and Chainalysis, these challenges are squarely targeted for resolution.

“We investigate obfuscation techniques like chain-hopping, mixers, and the use of decentralized finance (DeFi). We investigate the illicit use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), tokens, and stablecoins. We follow the money from fiat to crypto (and vice versa).”

The collaboration will integrate Chainalysis’ blockchain dataset, analytics software, and training program with Deloitte’s proficiency in risk management, compliance, and investigation services. By combining these valuable resources, the alliance aims to deliver cutting-edge solutions for law enforcement agencies, regulators, and participants in the financial ecosystem.

Chainalysis stands as a major player in the realm of cryptocurrency, offering extensive blockchain analysis and investigation services. Their software tools and data analysis capabilities cater to governments, law enforcement agencies, financial institutions, and cryptocurrency businesses.

Chainalysis’ Insightful Research Reveals Decline in Crypto Scams and Illicit Transactions

Chainalysis is renowned for its comprehensive research and reports that delve into various aspects of the cryptocurrency industry. Recently, the company published a report analyzing crypto-related crimes during the current year. According to their findings, 2023 has been a challenging year for crypto scammers, as inflows to “known illicit entities” have seen a substantial decline of 65% compared to the same period last year.

While there has been a general market pullback, the volume of illicit crypto transactions has decreased far more significantly than legitimate crypto transaction volumes, as observed by Chainalysis.

As Deloitte partners with Chainalysis, it marks a significant step towards addressing the challenges posed by the evolving digital asset landscape. By combining Chainalysis’ advanced blockchain analysis tools and data intelligence with Deloitte’s expertise in risk management, compliance, and investigations, the collaboration aims to provide innovative solutions for law enforcement agencies, regulators, and financial ecosystem players. Furthermore, Chainalysis’ in-depth research and reports continue to shed light on the cryptocurrency industry, revealing a decline in illicit transactions despite market fluctuations. With this alliance, both companies are well-positioned to contribute to a safer and more secure digital asset ecosystem.

