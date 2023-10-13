How To Get the Isu Armour and Weapons in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

In the captivating world of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, players have the opportunity to discover various sets of armor, daggers, and swords. Among these, the Isu armor, also known as the Milad set, stands out as one of the most coveted in the game. This set carries a deep connection to the lore of Assassin’s Creed, where the Isu, an advanced ancient civilization, left behind traces of their existence, including remarkable technology and weaponry. This guide will unveil the steps necessary to obtain the Isu armor and weapons, giving players an edge in their journey through Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

The Isu

The Isu were an advanced ancient civilization that once thrived but met their tragic end in an event known as The Great Catastrophe. Throughout the series, fans of Assassin’s Creed discovered that the Isu played a crucial role in shaping the world. They were the creators of humanity, often revered as gods by those they created. Even though they are long gone, their legacy lives on through remnants of their technology and powerful artifacts, like the Pieces of Eden.

When it comes to Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the Isu armor and weapons are some of the most sought-after in the game due to their exceptional abilities and design.

The Search for the Isu Set

While the Isu armor is an enticing prospect for players, it's crucial to understand when you can begin the search for this remarkable set. To embark on your quest for the Isu armor in Assassin's Creed Mirage, you'll need to progress through a significant portion of the game's story.

Your journey to obtain the Isu set begins with Basim, who must first find the Mysterious Shards. However, before he can start this quest, he must complete his initial assassination by eliminating Al-Ghul at the Caravanserai. Once that task is accomplished, Basim’s path leads him to reconnect with his childhood friend, Nehal, as part of the main quest. Nehal plays a crucial role in this quest, revealing that an Oasis exists north of the ‘Araquf Dunes.

To initiate the process of searching for the Mysterious Shards, head to the location on the map and activate the Viewpoint. This allows Basim to fast-travel to the Northern Oasis with ease. You’ll find a note from Al-Ghul in the shelter located to the right of the Viewpoint. Reading this note unveils further clues and sets the quest in motion.

Getting Mysterious Shards

As you delve deeper into the quest, you’ll encounter three pillars with slots for the Mysterious Shards, each serving a unique purpose:

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, there are a total of ten Mysterious Shards scattered throughout the world. Five Mysterious Shards to unlock the Milad Armor. Three Mysterious Shards to unlock the sword. Two Mysterious Shards to unlock the dagger. It’s revealed that The Order is actively seeking these Shards to gain access to an underground chamber, making the quest all the more urgent. The Shards can be found in various locations:

Two in Round City

Two in the Wilderness

Two in Karkh

Two in Abbasiyah

Two in Harbiyah

To locate these Shards, keep an eye on the map and set markers to help guide you to their locations. Be prepared for some of the Shard carriers to have guards protecting them. Eliminating them openly can raise Basim’s notoriety, so it’s advisable to ensure Basim possesses the Auto-Collect skill under the Trickster skill tree. This skill allows him to automatically collect items from defeated enemies, including using throwable knives. Once Basim has successfully gathered all the Mysterious Shards, he can insert them into the designated pillars and unlock the chests concealed behind the gates.