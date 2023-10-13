FTX tried a lawyer, Thai prostitutes and finally a bribe to get frozen funds unlocked, tells witness

On Wednesday, in the criminal trial of FTX ex CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, it was revealed that Alameda Research bribed a Chinese government official to get its way to $1 billion of its frozen funds on other crypto exchanges linked to money laundering.

In the continued testimony of Caroline Ellison, she disclosed that at the FTX and Alameda co-founder’s command, the company sent a $150 million payment to the official who is yet to be identified.

The funds of the firm were ceased on the OKX and Huobi exchanges in 2021 — where Alameda had traded with another party that is accused of money laundering.

“He seemed concerned,” Ellison said of Bankman-Fried’s behaviour, and said he had many meetings and even started a Signal group chat to talk about how to get back the funds. According to Ellison, some of the companies’ Chinese workers were also a part of the meetings. Initially, they tried a lawyer, but that didn’t work out, she said. Furthermore, they tried to use the identity of Thai prostitutes to create new accounts on those exchanges in order to retrieve those funds. However, that didn’t work either so, SBF — who earlier did not want to engage in bribery, as suggested by an employee — reversed his decision and agreed to do it.

An ex Alameda trader named “Handi” did not agree to the bribe when it was first suggested; as her father was a government official, Ellison said.

The bribe was later to become a line item on “State of Alameda” documents prepared by Ellison. The following information was further revealed: “Under “notable/idiosyncratic pnl stuff,” the bribe was listed as “150m from the thing?”

Ellison described that it was written this way due to SBF having threatened before about using the kind of language that “could eventually be used against us in court,” she stated.

SBF’s own philosophy and worldview caused these events to manifest.

“[SBF] said he was a utilitarian,” Ellison explained. “He didn’t think rules like ‘don’t lie’ and ‘don’t steal’ fit into that framework.”

In the electrifying trial of FTX’s former founder Sam Bankman-Fried in full swing, the witness list is much awaited. Bankman-Fried’s trial will decide whether one of the biggest financial deceit in history was actually a fraud.

Here are some of the key players in the entire set of events that unfolded: