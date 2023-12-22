The legendary John Wick, famously known as the Baba Yaga, is making a comeback to the Fortnite universe. With four exciting styles and an array of unique cosmetics, players are in for an epic journey to unlock the iconic character. In this guide, we’ll navigate the steps to secure the John Wick skin, exploring every detail and style along the way.

Fortnite x John Wick collaboration reintroduces the elite assassin to the island, ready to wreak havoc in his signature style. As a character who has graced four cinematic masterpieces, John Wick is now leading the charge in Fortnite. The question remains: Can players match the skills of the Baba Yaga and secure a coveted Victory Royale?

The collaboration brings forth the opportunity for players to step into the shoes of the titular character, adorned with newly added styles and cosmetics. Purchasing John Wick unlocks access to four variant styles, highlighting his evolution from Chapter 1 to Chapter 4.

How To Get the Baba Yaga

John Wick initially made his debut in Fortnite on June 28, 2019, and after over 20 appearances in the Item Shop, he has returned after a hiatus of 1,000 days. The surprise return on December 21, 2023, at 7 PM ET left players and fans ecstatic.

To obtain the John Wick skin, players simply need to head to the Item Shop. However, time is of the essence, as the departure and return of this legendary character are unpredictable. The price tag of 2,000 V-Bucks might seem steep, but the uniqueness of the character model and its Legendary rarity, coupled with the four styles, make it a worthwhile investment.

John Wick’s Variant Styles

Default Style: The classic black suit with a white shirt, slicked-back hair, and a visible wedding ring. Damaged Style: Witness John Wick in a battle-worn appearance, with a tattered suit, cuts, bruises, and a messy hairstyle. Bowery Black Style: Unlocked after the Chapter 5, Season 1 update, this style features John Wick in his iconic all-black Baba Yaga outfit, symbolizing his lethal prowess. High Table Duel Style: The final style from Chapter 4 presents John Wick in a sharp black jacket, tie, and vest, ready for a wedding or funeral. His longer hair and missing ring finger tell a tale of his final duel against Cain.

Exclusive Cosmetics with John Wick

Assassin Pack Back Bling (Comes With John Wick): This Back Bling, provided free with the John Wick outfit, allows players to showcase the famed hitman carrying a duffle bag filled with an arsenal of guns. Wick’s Katana Pickaxe & Back Bling (500 V-Bucks): Inspired by John Wick’s brief use of a katana in Chapter 4, this dual-purpose item serves as both a Back Bling and a Pickaxe. Simple Sledge Pickaxe (John Wick Bundle Exclusive): A harvesting tool that holds sentimental value for John Wick, symbolizing his return to his old life. Bulletproof Emote (200 V-Bucks): This Uncommon emote allows players to brush off bullets by slapping their chest, and when used with the John Wick (Damaged) style, the embedded bullets fall out. Be Seeing You Emote (200 V-Bucks): A simple yet impactful emote featuring a pointing gesture, reminiscent of John Wick’s iconic conversation with Ares in John Wick Chapter 2. Lights Out Emote (400 V-Bucks): A new emote introduced with the John Wick collaboration, depicting a character respectfully extinguishing a lit candle, paying homage to a scene in John Wick: Chapter 4. Assassin Wrap (300 V-Bucks): This weapon and vehicle wrap, with its black texture, replicates John Wick’s 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 car, adding a touch of class to the battlefield.

The Ultimate John Wick Bundle

For dedicated John Wick fans, the bundle which is priced at 2,400 V-Bucks offers significant savings of 900 V-Bucks. Including Wick’s Katana, John Wick with four styles, Simple Sledge exclusive pickaxe, Assassin Pack Back Bling, and the Assassin exclusive wrap, this bundle ensures players get more bang for their V-Bucks.

Wick’s Bounty Exclusive Items

With the release of the John Wick skin, Fortnite introduced the Wick’s Bounty Limited Time Mode (LTM) on May 16, 2019. During this mode, players had the chance to complete quests for unique rewards that, unfortunately, have not returned to the Item Shop. These exclusive items include:

Gold Token Back Bling (Wick’s Bounty Exclusive): A symbol of unity and strength, this back bling features the Continental Coin, a renowned currency in the John Wick universe. Boogeyman Wrap (Wick’s Bounty Exclusive): A sleek all-black wrap lost to time, it remains exclusive to the Wick’s Bounty LTM from Chapter 1, Season 9. One Shot Glider (Wick’s Bounty Exclusive): This umbrella glider, symbolizing the assassin’s choice, is locked and can only be obtained by winning a match in the Wick’s Bounty LTM or completing challenges from Chapter 1, Season 9.

Sofia Outfit

Accompanying John Wick in Chapter 1, Season 9, Sofia, the assassin’s assassin, arrived alongside the original release of the skin. Despite her absence in Chapter 5, Season 1, players can still purchase her for 1,500 V-Bucks.

Gun Bag Back Bling: This stylish back bling, featuring a gun and a blade poking out, complements Sofia’s character or any other Fortnite avatar.

The unpredictability of skin returns in Fortnite keeps players on their toes. John Wick made his latest appearance in the Item Shop on December 21, 2023, after almost three years of absence since March 25, 2021. The future return of this iconic skin remains uncertain, adding an air of mystery to the Fortnite universe.

The return of John Wick to Fortnite is a dramatic occasion for fans and players alike. Whether you choose to unlock the Baba Yaga through a standalone purchase or opt for the comprehensive John Wick Bundle, the experience promises to be legendary. As we eagerly await the next chapter in the Fortnite saga, the Baba Yaga’s presence continues to cast a shadow over the island, reminding us that every action has consequences in the world of Fortnite.