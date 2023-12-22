RobTop Games’s Geometry Dash is a well-liked independent rhythmic platformer. Recently, the game received update 2.2, which brought a tonne of new features. Because of its immense popularity, the game broke its own record for the most players at once, with “the score” of over 88 thousand (according to SteamDB). Though there are some technical issues with the game, users have reported a number of errors since the most recent patch. A problem with The Challenge’s secret level is one of them. It is ineffective.

The Challenge with Geometry Dash

For those who are unaware, The Challenge is a level that is hidden. It’s accessible via the Vault of Secrets. But it’s not enough on its own—you also need to collect 200 Diamonds. Under normal conditions, after meeting those prerequisites, it ought to unlock. The Challenge is the sole medium-length non-sequential secret level available in Geometry Dash and Geometry Dash World. By entering the code “the challenge,” it becomes visible in the Vault of Secrets. To play the level, you must have 200 diamonds; else, the notice “You are not prepared” will appear. Get additional diamonds “the Keymaster will give it to you.

The Challenge with GD Isn’t Working

Nonetheless, a lot of users report that The Challenge is broken after making a fresh save. It doesn’t open. Don’t worry if you are one of them; this is a typical issue. Unfortunately, there aren’t any workarounds available right now to get around this problem. We appear to have to wait for a formal patch.

Regretfully, we must anticipate that certain improvements may take a few days to implement because the holiday/Christmas season is quickly approaching and many people—including developers—will be taking time off from work. In RobTop Games’ instance, that might also be the case.