How To Get The Master Sword in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Master Sword, a symbol of Link’s heroism, has once again found its way into the hearts of players in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. However, uncovering the location of this iconic weapon may not be as simple as anticipated. Fear not, as we delve into the step-by-step process of acquiring the Master Sword and explore the requirements for adding it to your arsenal.

Discovering the Location of the Master Sword

Tracking down the Master Sword’s whereabouts is closely tied to the collection of all 12 Dragon Tear memories. Although this approach demands significant effort, an alternative, less time-consuming method exists. Regardless of the path you choose, be prepared for the realization that the Master Sword does not dwell in a static location, as it did in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Instead, it resides atop a roaming dragon in the realm of Hyrule.

Now, let’s break down the specifics.

Unveiling the Light Dragon’s Location in Hyrule

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features multiple dragons, with one in particular, known as the Light Dragon, soaring ceaselessly across Hyrule’s skies. You can discover the Light Dragon in two different ways:

Through the Lost Woods: Navigate the treacherous Lost Woods until you reach the Korok Forest. There, you must aid the Deku Tree by triumphing over Phantom Ganon. Once victorious, engage in a conversation with the Deku Tree, who will provide you with the main quest, “Recovering the Hero’s Sword.” By selecting this quest in your Adventure Log, the location of the Light Dragon will be marked on your map, serving as a valuable guide throughout your journey. By Chance Encounters: Alternatively, you may stumble upon the Light Dragon during your exploration of the expansive map. No particular quest is required to locate it. Fortunately, the Light Dragon remains within the realm of the surface, eliminating the need to venture to the Sky Islands or the depths below. With a discernible appearance of predominantly white and yellow hues, along with a distinctive facial structure, the Light Dragon can be readily identified. Look for a blue aura emanating from its head, signifying the presence of the coveted Master Sword. To ensure absolute certainty, activate the in-game camera and zoom in; the prompt should display “Light Dragon.”

Embarking on the Light Dragon and Riding It

Contrary to the mechanics found in Breath of the Wild, Link can now ascend upon the backs of dragons in Tears of the Kingdom. This is achieved by simply landing on their majestic bodies, allowing you to traverse their expanse. (For dragons associated with specific elements, it’s wise to equip yourself with the appropriate elemental resistance. However, the Light Dragon does not necessitate any such resistance.)

If you happen to spot the dragon either by chance or while tracking the quest marker, it is recommended to fast travel to the nearest Skyview Tower. From there, activate the tower, elevating Link into the sky, and use the paraglider to glide towards the Light Dragon.

Should the closest tower be situated at a considerable distance from the desired dragon, consider reaching a Sky Island instead. Keep an eye out for sky rocks descending towards the ground, and utilize your Recall ability to grasp them, propelling you upward. Subsequently, jump from the island and unfurl your paraglider to glide closer to the Light Dragon. Despite its relatively sluggish movement, if you happen to fall off its back, promptly deploy your paraglider to regain elevation, as gentle wind currents envelop the dragon’s body.

Claiming the Master Sword and Determining Stamina Requirements

Once you successfully land on the Light Dragon’s back, you’ll discover the illustrious Master Sword perched upon its head. Approach the weapon and initiate the sequence to retrieve it by pressing the designated button prompt.

To successfully extract the Master Sword, you must possess a minimum of two full stamina wheels. The sequence itself is relatively straightforward: Hold down the button as Link endeavors to grasp the hilt of the Master Sword. If your stamina falls short, the sequence will abruptly cease, and the Light Dragon will shake you off. It’s important to note that yellow stamina wheels, typically obtained through meals cooked with Endura Carrots, do not contribute to this task.

If you possess at least two fully charged green stamina wheels, complete the sequence, and rejoice as the Master Sword becomes a prized possession within your inventory. Subsequently, an essential story cutscene will unfold, further enriching your gameplay experience.

Regarding the durability of the Master Sword, it’s disheartening to reveal that it does not possess infinite durability in Tears of the Kingdom. After extended use, you’ll receive a prompt indicating that the sword’s energy is dwindling, necessitating a period of recharging before wielding it once more.

In conclusion, the quest to obtain the Master Sword in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is an intriguing adventure that awaits diligent players. By tracking down the Light Dragon and carefully executing the sequence to claim the sword, Link can harness its legendary power in the battles to come. Remember, wield the Master Sword with responsibility, honoring its esteemed reputation as a symbol of heroism. May your journey through Hyrule be infused with courage and triumph!

