As gamers have come to expect from FromSoftware, the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is packed with fresh and exciting content. The Land of Shadow is brimming with new surprises at every turn. From armor and weapons to cookbooks and pots, this DLC offers everything fans could desire. For those who relish combat, one of the most thrilling additions is the new Ashes of War. This guide focuses on one particularly electrifying skill: Ash of War: Blinkbolt.

Ash of War: Blinkbolt – Overview & Weapon Types

“Skill used by the golden knights who served Godwyn. From a low stance, the body is transformed into a bolt of lightning and charges straight ahead at fulgurous speed.”

In the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, Blinkbolt is a new Ash of War that imbues weapons with the Lightning affinity. This Ash of War is compatible with all melee armaments. When activated, the Tarnished transforms into a bolt of lightning, moving at an incredible speed and dealing damage along the way. While Blinkbolt does not allow you to teleport through enemies, there have been moments when it seems to function in this manner. More often than not, you will stop directly in front of an enemy, striking them as you come to a halt. What makes Blinkbolt stand out is the brief invulnerability window it provides, allowing players to dodge attacks if timed correctly.

Players will notice that Blinkbolt is one of several attacks employed by the Death Knight mini-boss in the DLC. According to the lore, these warriors served Godwyn himself. Studying this formidable foe can offer valuable insights into effectively using this Ash of War.

Ash of War: Blinkbolt Mechanics

Blinkbolt costs 8 Focus Points (FP) to use and lacks a strong attack option. Additionally, this Ash of War cannot be charged to increase its power. It remains a swift, high-speed attack designed for quick strikes and evasions.

Where to Find Ash of War: Blinkbolt

To acquire the Blinkbolt Ash of War, you need to venture into the Fog Rift Catacombs. These catacombs are located north of the Castle Front site of grace. Navigate through the narrow corridor where Messmer Soldiers bombard you with firebombs. Even if the map is not fully revealed, persist in heading north to find the entrance.

As you progress through the dungeon, you’ll encounter a long corridor with an enemy casting dangerous spells that bounce off surfaces. To traverse this hallway, step into the alcoves on each side to avoid the projectiles. Watch out for holes or gargoyles lurking in the shadows. This chamber also features a spiked ceiling that can drop down. Once you reach the end, defeat the spell-casting enemy.

Near the platform where the enemy was standing, you’ll find a concrete railing. Approach it closely to trigger the ceiling to descend. As the ceiling drops, you’ll notice a small cutout that you can jump into. Enter the cutout and ride the spikes upwards. At the top, you’ll find a new platform with a chest. Open it to claim the Blinkbolt Ash of War.

Utilizing Blinkbolt in Combat

Mastering Blinkbolt requires practice and strategic timing. Its high-speed movement makes it an excellent tool for dodging and closing distances rapidly. The brief invulnerability period can be a game-changer in tight situations, allowing you to evade deadly attacks and counter swiftly.

Consider pairing Blinkbolt with weapons that benefit from lightning affinity, enhancing your overall damage output. Experiment with different armaments to find the best synergy for your playstyle.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree brings a wealth of new content that will delight fans of the game. The Blinkbolt Ash of War stands out as a versatile and powerful addition to your arsenal. Whether you’re dodging attacks or delivering lightning-fast strikes, Blinkbolt offers a dynamic combat experience.