In the ever-expansive world of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, the Obsidian Lamina stands out as one of the most coveted weapons. This unique scythe, wielded by the formidable Pureblood Knight Sir Ansbach, combines elegance with lethality, making it a must-have for players. This guide will walk you through the steps to obtain this weapon and provide a detailed overview of its attributes and capabilities.

Overview of the Obsidian Lamina

The Obsidian Lamina is not just any weapon; it’s a signature scythe that epitomizes the combat prowess of Sir Ansbach. This reaper-type weapon specializes in Slash attacks, all dealing pure Physical damage. The weapon’s edge, crafted from obsidian, is designed for those who rely on skill rather than trickery. It leaves a trail of blood in its wake, fitting for its association with Mohg, Lord of Blood. With a blood-loss buildup rate of 59, this scythe surpasses other Reaper weapons in its category.

Weighing in at a mere 6.5, the Obsidian Lamina is perfect for players who prefer agility and speed in combat. Its unique skill, Dynastic Sickleplay, enhances its evasive nature, making it ideal for those who favor blood-based incantations.

Stat Requirements and Scaling

To wield the Obsidian Lamina effectively, players need to meet the following stat requirements:

Strength (STR): 12

Dexterity (DEX): 25

Arcane (ARC): 17

When upgraded to +10 using Somber Smithing Stones, the Obsidian Lamina’s scaling improves as follows:

Strength: E to E

Dexterity: C to B

Arcane: D to D

Dynastic Sickleplay: The Unique Weapon Skill

The Obsidian Lamina’s Ash of War, Dynastic Sickleplay, cannot be swapped out for another skill. This unique ability allows for an evasive maneuver, creating space between the player and their foe. The skill costs 7 FP to cast and can be followed by two additional strong attacks, each costing 9 FP. The first follow-up involves an advancing upward slash, and the second brings the weapon back down for a powerful hit.

How to Obtain the Obsidian Lamina

Securing the Obsidian Lamina requires completing Sir Ansbach’s questline. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you through the process:

Start the Quest: Speak to Sir Ansbach outside Belurat, Tower Settlement at the Main Gate Cross site of grace. This conversation will initiate his quest. Find Ansbach in the Shadow Keep Specimen Storehouse: Proceed to the small, sunken library chamber in the Shadow Keep Specimen Storehouse. Exhaust all dialogue options with Ansbach here. Retrieve the Secret Rite Scroll: Head to the higher levels of the storehouse. From the Fourth Floor site of grace, navigate past the first Fire Knight and find a staircase leading down. The scroll is on a desk near the edge. Return the Scroll to Ansbach: Give the Secret Rite Scroll to Ansbach. Rest at any site of grace and return to find two summon signs. Choose to assist Ansbach in the battle against Needle Knight Leda to earn Ansbach’s Longbow. Continue to Enir-Ilim: Progress through the game until you reach Enir-Ilim. Summon Ansbach for the fight against Leda and her allies in the sandy area with a red summon sign. Final Steps: After defeating Leda, speak to Ansbach at the top of the elevator. Ensure you summon him for the final boss fight. After the battle, you will find Ansbach’s body against the wall near the exit. Loot his body to receive the Obsidian Lamina and Ansbach’s Set.

The Obsidian Lamina is a powerful and elegant weapon that rewards players who complete Sir Ansbach’s questline. Its combination of agility, blood-loss buildup, and the unique Dynastic Sickleplay skill make it a versatile addition to any player’s arsenal. By following this guide, you’ll navigate the complexities of obtaining this prized weapon and enhancing your combat capabilities in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.