How To Get the Paraglider in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, players can unlock a valuable item called the paraglider. This item allows Link to traverse the vast world of Hyrule with ease, and is a vital tool for navigating the game’s many obstacles. However, obtaining the paraglider is not as simple as finding it lying around on the ground. In this guide, we will explain how to get the paraglider and how to use it effectively in Tears of the Kingdom.

To begin the process of getting the paraglider, players must complete the game’s opening section and descend to the surface of Hyrule. Once there, they must reach Lookout Landing and begin the first main quest on the surface, “To the Kingdom of Hyrule.” This quest will lead players to Purah, the former head of the Hateno Ancient Tech Lab, who now leads a small settlement dedicated to rescuing Princess Zelda.

After completing the initial steps in “Crisis at Hyrule Castle,” Purah will introduce players to the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower, which unlocks sections of the game’s map. It is during this conversation that she will simply hand over the paraglider. Players need only follow the natural progression of Purah’s missions to obtain the paraglider and gain easy access to previously hard-to-reach areas.

Once players have the paraglider, they can use it to travel more easily across the game’s multileveled world. To activate the paraglider, players must jump from a high place and then press X when prompted. This will allow Link to glide through the air until his stamina gauge is depleted. By carefully managing their stamina, players can use the paraglider to cross gaps between islands and reach high areas that were previously inaccessible.

Players can also eat stamina-increasing meals while in the air to increase their range. When jumping from the Sky Islands down to Hyrule, players no longer need to aim for water. Simply engaging the paraglider near the ground will allow them to avoid a dangerous impact. Additionally, players can look for falling debris coming from the many islands above Hyrule. By using the Recall ability on an applicable object, they can travel high up into the air and then use the paraglider to cross vast distances.

In Tears of the Kingdom, players can also change the fabric sail of the paraglider. To do so, they must first make their way to Hateno Village, where they will have access to the Kochi Dye Shop. Speaking to Sayge will reveal the shop’s full list of options, which includes the ability to both add and remove dye from Link’s armor, as well as alter the fabric of the paraglider.

In addition to the paraglider, players have a variety of other tools and weapons at their disposal in Tears of the Kingdom. Experimenting with these items is one of the great joys of the game, and players will likely discover new ways to use them as they progress. For example, players can look for gusts of wind heading in any direction. These powerful blasts of air will allow Link to travel much faster, and in a variety of directions. Some mountainous areas will have wind vents to help Link reach high areas.

Ultimately, the paraglider is an essential tool for any player hoping to explore everything that Tears of the Kingdom has to offer. By following the steps outlined in this guide, players can obtain the paraglider and begin using it to explore the world of Hyrule with ease. Whether gliding over vast gaps between islands or exploring hidden areas that were previously inaccessible, the paraglider is sure to provide hours of enjoyment for players of all skill levels.

