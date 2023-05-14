How To Activate Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower is a significant landmark in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, overlooking the entrance to the Gerudo Desert. However, unlocking its puzzle can be a challenging task. The process requires the use of Ultrahand and a bit of trial-and-error to help an NPC in distress. The following is a walkthrough on how to solve the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower.

The Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower can be found at the coordinates (-2432, -2178, 0307) northeast of the Gerudo Desert, northwest of the Faron Grasslands, and toward the southern end of the Hyrule map. If you are approaching the area on foot, you will find a rudimentary elevator. Hop on the platform on the right side, which is on ground level and has two metal crates on top. Use Ultrahand to lift either of the crates. This will get rid of the counterweight and take you to the higher end.

However, building your own makeshift lift is essential to complete this tower. A character named Sawson tells you they are on their way to repair the tower, but the counterweight for the available lift is missing. There is only the ceiling support, which you will use to build upon.

To reach the tower, go around the surface of the cliff and be careful with the three elemental Lizalfos here. The specific types might vary, but remember to counter their resistances. If they are red, you can hit them with a White Chuchu jelly from an Ice Chuchu. If they are blue, throwing a fire fruit can do the trick. You can also fight them normally or avoid them altogether by sneaking around the left side of the cliff. They carry some neat materials and weapons, though!

Once you reach the top, get close to the lift. You will see building materials on the opposite end. Here, you need to use one of the pillars (the long pieces of wood) to attach to the ceiling support. Then, use one of the plain boards to create the floor. Grab the metal crates next to the construction post and start piling them on top of each other to add weight to your makeshift lift. This will slowly but surely bring Sawson to where you are.

Alternatively, you can make a longer and wider lift by using additional pillars. Then, grab one of the large metal crates behind the construction post. However, those are quite heavy, and if Sawson is at risk of being hit, they will tell you that it is dangerous and stop the action on the spot for you to retry.

After you have successfully lifted Sawson, talk to them. After a brief cutscene, you will have your well-earned access to the device. That’s all for the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower!

It is crucial to note that figuring out all of the Skyview Tower locations is only the first step to unlocking Hyrule’s map in its entirety. While this may seem like a daunting task, following the above steps should help you unlock the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower. Remember to be patient, persistent, and have fun while solving this puzzle.

In conclusion, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower is an important landmark that players must unlock to progress through the game. Solving its puzzle requires a bit of strategy, trial-and-error, and the use of Ultrahand to help Sawson, an NPC in distress. Once you have successfully lifted Sawson to the top, you will have access to the device and be one step closer to unlocking Hyrule’s map in its entirety.

