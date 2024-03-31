In the relentless battle against the Automatons and Terminids in Helldivers 2, a powerful new weapon has emerged to turn the tide of war: the LAS-99 Quasar Cannon. This shoulder-mounted anti-tank weapon unleashes an explosive energy burst capable of decimating armored foes with unparalleled speed. Whether facing off against small skirmishes or larger adversaries, the Quasar Cannon delivers devastating one-shot kills with precision and force. But mastering this formidable weapon requires understanding its nuances and unlocking its full potential. Here’s everything you need to know about obtaining and utilizing the Quasar Cannon in Helldivers 2.

Unlocking the Quasar Cannon

To wield the LAS-99 Quasar Cannon, soldiers must first reach level 18 and accumulate 7,500 Requisition Slips. Once these prerequisites are met, access the Ship Management terminal on your Super Destroyer and navigate to the Engineering Bay section. Here, among the array of armaments, you’ll find the Quasar Cannon awaiting deployment. With the weapon unlocked, don’t forget to equip it during the mission loadout phase to ensure its availability in the heat of battle. Remember the sequence Down, Down, Up, Left, Right to summon the Quasar Cannon when needed.

Using the Quasar Cannon

The LAS-99 Quasar Cannon operates on a unique energy system, eschewing traditional ammunition for a battery-powered mechanism. Unlike its counterparts, such as the LAS-98 Laser Cannon or the newly introduced LAS-16 Sickle, the Quasar Cannon requires careful management of its charge and cooldown cycles.

When engaging a target, hold down the fire button to initiate the charging process. With each second of charging, the cannon builds up power until releasing a devastating energy projectile. However, exercise caution, as overcharging is not a concern with the Quasar Cannon; it automatically fires once fully charged. After discharge, the weapon enters a cooldown phase, requiring approximately 10 seconds to reset before another shot can be primed. While environmental conditions do not affect charging times, colder climates expedite the cooldown process by 3 seconds, making the Quasar Cannon an ideal choice for icy terrains.

To mitigate the weapon’s considerable sway, adopt a steady stance by either crouching or standing still while charging. Each shot must be meticulously aimed, as missed opportunities incur a lengthy cooldown period, leaving soldiers vulnerable in the heat of battle.

The Quasar Cannon’s Value

In evaluating the efficacy of the LAS-99 Quasar Cannon, comparisons with the venerable EAT-17 rocket launcher are inevitable. Both weapons excel at demolishing armored adversaries, yet each possesses distinct advantages and limitations.

While the Quasar Cannon matches the EAT-17 in damage output, its infinite ammunition and extended range provide unparalleled versatility. From eliminating distant Shrieker Nests to neutralizing Spore Spewers over 500 meters away, the Quasar Cannon offers strategic advantages in long-range engagements. However, its effectiveness diminishes in high-difficulty missions against heavily armored foes, where the EAT-17’s rapid deployment and replenishment prove advantageous.

Despite its potency, the Quasar Cannon’s reliance on cooldown periods imposes strategic constraints, particularly in prolonged engagements. Unlike the EAT-17, which can be readily replenished through ship module upgrades, the Quasar Cannon’s cooldown time remains fixed, necessitating prudent resource allocation and tactical foresight.

Ultimately, the decision to wield the Quasar Cannon rests on individual playstyles and mission objectives. Whether raining destruction from afar or engaging foes head-on, soldiers must leverage the weapon’s strengths while mitigating its limitations. With careful coordination and strategic teamwork, the Quasar Cannon emerges as a potent asset in the ongoing battle for galactic supremacy in Helldivers 2.