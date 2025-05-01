In the vast world of Oblivion Remastered, few treasures match the allure of the Ring of Perfection. This elusive piece of jewelry isn’t just a shiny trinket; it’s a game-changer. Boosting your Agility, Endurance, Luck, and Strength by 10 points each, it transforms your character into a formidable force. But acquiring it? That’s a journey in itself.

The Ring of Perfection isn’t handed out freely. It’s not nestled in a specific chest or guarded by a notorious boss. Instead, it’s part of the game’s leveled loot system, meaning its appearance is random and influenced by your character’s level. To even have a chance at finding it, you need to be at least level 20. Even then, the odds are slim—approximately a 1% chance when looting boss chests. This rarity makes the ring a coveted item among players.

Prime Locations to Search

While the ring’s appearance is random, certain locations offer better odds:

Temple of the Ancestor Moths : During the “Turning a Blind Eye” quest, you’ll encounter the Blind Moth Prelate. This enemy always carries a leveled enchanted ring. If you’re level 20 or higher, there’s a chance it’s the Ring of Perfection.

Crayfish Cave : Located south of Cheydinhal, this dungeon is known for its high yield of enchanted items. The boss chest here is a prime spot for potential ring drops.

Greenmead Cave : Situated between Skingrad and the Imperial City, this cave’s boss chest has been reported to contain the ring.

Anga : An Ayleid ruin tied to Namira’s quest. Some players have stumbled upon the ring here, especially in secret rooms accessed via pressure plates.

Oblivion Gates : The towers within these gates often house boss chests. While the loot is random, the chances of finding rare items like the Ring of Perfection increase with your level.

Tips to Increase Your Odds

Level Up : Ensure your character is at least level 20. The higher your level, the better the loot.

Save Before Looting : Before opening a boss chest or defeating a boss enemy, save your game. If the desired item doesn’t appear, reload and try again.

Repeat Dungeons : Some dungeons reset after a few in-game days. Revisiting them can provide new loot opportunities.

Diversify Your Searches : Don’t focus on just one location. Explore various dungeons and caves to maximize your chances.

The Power of the Ring

Once obtained, the Ring of Perfection offers significant boosts:

Agility +10 : Improves your ability to dodge and increases your effectiveness with ranged weapons.

Endurance +10 : Enhances your health and stamina, allowing for longer battles.

Luck +10 : Influences various aspects of the game, from loot drops to success rates in mini-games.

Strength +10 : Increases your melee damage and carrying capacity.

These combined effects make the ring invaluable, especially for players seeking a balanced boost across multiple attributes.

Limitations to Note

While the ring is powerful, there are some caveats: