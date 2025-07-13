Baldur’s Gate 3 is packed with powerful magical items that can turn the tide of battle, and one of the most intriguing—and dangerous—is the Risky Ring. This rare accessory offers a tempting trade-off: unmatched offensive power at the cost of defensive vulnerability. If you’re looking to maximize your damage output but don’t mind living on the edge, this ring is a must-have. Here’s everything you need to know about finding it, using it, and deciding whether it’s worth the risk.

The Risky Ring lives up to its name by giving you a massive advantage in attacks while leaving you exposed to enemy spells and effects. When equipped, it grants Advantage on all Attack Rolls, meaning you roll two dice for each attack and take the higher result. This dramatically increases your chances of landing critical hits and makes it easier to shred through enemies.

However, there’s a catch: Disadvantage on Saving Throws. Every time you need to resist a spell, dodge an area effect, or shake off a status condition, you roll twice and take the worse result. This makes you far more susceptible to crowd control, charm effects, and devastating magic. It’s a high-risk, high-reward item that demands careful play.

Where to Find the Risky Ring

The Risky Ring isn’t something you’ll stumble upon randomly—you’ll need to seek out a specific merchant. Here’s how to get it:

Progress to Act 2 – The ring becomes available once you reach the Shadow-Cursed Lands and make your way to Moonrise Towers. Find Araj Oblodra – This drow merchant is located on the main floor of Moonrise Towers , near the kitchen or throne room (coordinates roughly X: -128, Y: -193). She’s also available later in Act 3 at the Crimson Draughts shop in Baldur’s Gate’s Lower City, but waiting until then means missing out on the ring’s benefits for most of the game. Buy or Steal It – Araj sells the Risky Ring for around 460-580 gold , depending on your bargaining skills. If you’re playing a sneaky character, you can also pickpocket it, but be warned—the area is heavily guarded.

Important Note: If you attack Moonrise Towers before buying the ring, Araj may become hostile or die, locking you out of the purchase. Play nice with the cultists until you’ve secured the ring.

Who Should Use the Risky Ring?

Not every character can handle the Risky Ring’s downside. It’s best suited for glass cannon builds that prioritize wiping out enemies before they can retaliate. Here are the top candidates:

Rogues (Especially Thieves) – Sneak Attack relies on Advantage to trigger, and this ring guarantees it without needing stealth or an ally nearby. Pair it with dual hand crossbows for devastating turns.

Rangers (Gloom Stalkers) – With extra attacks and high burst damage, Gloom Stalkers can eliminate threats before the saving throw penalty becomes an issue.

Fighters (Sharpshooters/Great Weapon Masters) – The Advantage offsets the accuracy penalty from feats like Sharpshooter, turning your fighter into a crit machine.

Sorcerers (Glass Cannon Casters) – If you’re using Metamagic to unleash multiple spells in one turn, the ring ensures your attacks land—just beware of enemy spells.

Avoid giving this to frontline tanks or support characters, as the saving throw penalty will leave them vulnerable to crowd control and AoE damage.