Diablo 4’s ever-evolving endgame keeps players hooked with powerful loot, challenging bosses, and rare materials that unlock some of the best rewards. One such coveted item is Betrayer’s Husk, a key that grants access to Belial’s Hoard—a treasure trove of high-tier loot. If you’re wondering how to farm this elusive item and make the most of it, this guide covers everything you need to know.

Betrayer’s Husk is a Lair Boss Key used exclusively to open Belial’s Hoard after defeating him in the Palace of the Deceiver. Unlike regular boss drops, this consumable doesn’t just hand you random gear—it lets you choose loot from any Lair Boss’s pool, including guaranteed Ancestral Uniques. That makes it one of the most valuable items for endgame farming.

You’ll need two Betrayer’s Husks to unlock Belial’s Hoard, so stockpiling them is essential. But getting your hands on them isn’t straightforward. They only drop under specific conditions, mostly tied to Torment difficulty and certain activities.

How to Get Betrayer’s Husk

Farming Betrayer’s Husk requires patience and strategy. Here are the most reliable ways to obtain it:

1. Defeat Belial’s Ambush Form

Belial doesn’t just sit around waiting in his lair—he ambushes players after they defeat other Lair Bosses and open their Hoards. When this happens, a weaker version of Belial spawns, and defeating him has a chance to drop Betrayer’s Husk.

Best Method: Farm Greater Lair Bosses since they have a higher chance of triggering Belial’s ambush.

Team Up: Playing with others increases your odds since more players mean more loot rolls.

2. Complete Apparition Incursion Events

Seasonal events like Apparition Incursion sometimes feature Belial as a final boss. Clearing the event on Torment difficulty gives you a shot at earning Betrayer’s Husk.

Tip: These events cycle, so keep an eye on the map for active incursions.

3. Open Whisper Caches

The Tree of Whispers remains a solid source of loot, and its caches occasionally contain Betrayer’s Husk. While the drop rate isn’t high, since you’ll be doing Whispers for other rewards anyway, it’s a nice bonus when it happens.

4. Claim Season Journey Rewards

Seasonal Greater Lair Caches from the Season Journey have a slightly better chance of dropping Betrayer’s Husk compared to Whisper Caches. Completing seasonal chapters is always worthwhile, so this is a passive way to farm the key.

5. Hunt Treasure Goblins (Least Reliable)

Treasure Goblins can drop Lair Boss Keys, including Betrayer’s Husk, but the odds are extremely low. Only bother with them if you stumble upon one—don’t waste time actively hunting them.

How to Use Betrayer’s Husk

Once you’ve collected at least two Betrayer’s Husks, it’s time to face Belial in his true form at the Palace of the Deceiver (located in Kehjistan). Here’s how to make the most of them:

Step 1: Unlock the Dungeon

Before you can enter the Palace of the Deceiver, you must:

Reach Torment difficulty .

Complete the Season 8 questline , specifically “The Lord of Lies.”

Step 2: Defeat Belial

Belial’s true form is much tougher than his ambush variant. Prepare with a strong build, elixirs, and—if possible—a group for smoother clears.

Step 3: Open Belial’s Hoard

After victory, interact with the Hoard and spend two Betrayer’s Husks