Baldur’s Gate 3, the immersive world teeming with challenges and treasures, unveils the Ritual Dagger—a hidden gem perfect for Rogue or high-Dexterity character builds. This uncommon melee weapon is not just a tool for dealing damage; it’s a key that unlocks a realm of bonuses, turning the tides of both attack rolls and saving throws in and out of combat.

The Dagger’s Sanctum

The Ritual Dagger’s sanctuary lies within the Shattered Sanctum, nestled amid the chaos of the Goblin Camp during the heart of Act 1. Getting your hands on this prized possession requires a journey from Blighted Village to the Goblin Camp, leading you into the depths of Shattered Sanctum.

Once inside, navigate to the right side of the main room and ascend the stairs. The elusive Bloodied Shrine awaits, marked by a shirtless figure named Abdirak facing the wall. To pinpoint it more precisely, seek the coordinates X: 334 and Y: -21.

Claiming the Dagger

The Ritual Dagger isn’t simply laid out for the taking; it demands a touch of finesse or a dash of brutality to be acquired. A character with exceptional Dexterity, like the cunning Rogue Astarion, becomes the key to success in this endeavor. To smoothly snatch the dagger, select your high-Dexterity party member, hit the Hide button, and approach the table. A simple click, and the Ritual Dagger becomes a valuable addition to your inventory.

However, stealing comes with its risks. Abdirak might notice the missing dagger, especially if it’s dropped or thrown accidentally. To avoid being caught in the act, swiftly retreat and explore other corners of the Goblin Camp.

Confrontation and Consequences

Should Abdirak confront your party, options unfold like a choose-your-own-adventure tale. Convince him of innocence through various Ability Checks or take a more direct approach and attack. In some instances, Abdirak may have already reclaimed the dagger, leaving you no choice but to resort to combat. In such cases, the unfortunate demise of Abdirak becomes the gateway to reclaiming the Ritual Dagger from his lifeless form.

Timing is crucial. If combat erupts with the Goblins before dealing with Abdirak, the Ritual Dagger mysteriously vanishes from the table. Abdirak, seizing the opportunity, departs the Shattered Sanctum after the chaos. Missing this window makes it challenging to reclaim the dagger, so ensure interaction with Abdirak occurs before engaging the Goblins.

The Ritual Dagger, an uncommon finesse weapon with light and thrown properties, inflicts 1d4 Piercing Damage on impact. Yet, its allure lies in the bonus abilities it bestows:

The Pain Maiden’s Blessing (Combat): Following a successful attack, the wielder gains a +1d4 bonus to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws until the end of the next turn. Blood Sacrifice (Action): Embracing pain, the wielder endures 1d4 Slashing damage to receive a +1d4 bonus to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws.

This dagger seamlessly integrates into Dexterity-focused builds, making it an ideal choice for Rogues, particularly those of the Thief Subclass. The Thief Rogue’s extra Bonus Actions per turn align perfectly with the Ritual Dagger’s capabilities. Initiating a round with a Sneak Attack Melee triggers The Pain Maiden’s Blessing, followed by two Off-Hand Melee Attacks, all benefiting from the +1d4 bonus.

Even Astarion, defaulting to the Arcane Trickster Subclass, can transition into a Thief through Withers’ assistance. This versatile build ensures an effective campaign, especially if spellcasters already dominate your party. The Ritual Dagger complements the Thief Rogue Astarion’s arsenal, offering a range of choices for multiple Bonus Actions and ensuring optimal value from each decision.

In the shadows of Baldur’s Gate 3, the Ritual Dagger awaits those with the cunning to navigate its acquisition. Beyond a mere weapon, it is a symbol of strategy and finesse, enhancing the journey of any adventurer daring enough to claim it.