Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a myriad of accessories, each with unique perks that can significantly impact character builds. Among these treasures is the elusive Caustic Band, a ring that adds an extra layer of strategy to combat by inflicting 2 additional Acid Damage on every successful weapon attack. In this guide, we will unveil the whereabouts of the Caustic Band, shedding light on how players can obtain this valuable accessory early in the game and strategically integrate it into various character builds.

The Hunt for the Caustic Band:

The Caustic Band, an uncommon ring, bestows its wielder with the passive ability, Malefic Excretion, allowing for the stacking of 2 extra Acid damage per successful weapon attack. The prime location to acquire this coveted ring is the Underdark, accessible as early as Act 1. Players must navigate through multiple entrances scattered across the Act 1 map until they find their way into the Underdark’s mysterious depths.

Once in the Underdark, adventurers must venture towards the Myconid Colony, located at approximately X: 95, and Y: -101. The key to obtaining the Caustic Band lies within this colony, particularly in a clearing at coordinates X: 51, Y: -96. Here, players will encounter Derryth Bonecloak, a Trader, offering the sought-after ring for a price of 68 Gold.

Securing the Deal:

To acquire the Caustic Band from Derryth Bonecloak, players must engage in conversation and respond to her inquiry about a man named Baelen. Once this brief exchange concludes, the option to explore her wares becomes available. Navigate to the ‘show me your wares’ selection to access the trading menu, where players can exchange items or purchase the Caustic Band for the specified amount.

The Caustic Band’s passive ability, Malefic Excretion, opens up a realm of possibilities for characters relying on weapon attacks in combat. This 2 extra Acid damage per successful weapon attack can be a game-changer, especially when paired with specific character builds. Classes such as Rogues, Fighters, Barbarians, and Paladins, which excel in multiple weapon attacks per turn, find the Caustic Band to be an invaluable addition to their arsenal.

Optimal Builds for the Caustic Band:

Rogue – Thief: The Thief Rogue, with the ability to use an extra Bonus Action per turn, can trigger Malefic Excretion three times per round when dual-wielding finesse weapons. This synergizes exceptionally well with Sneak Attack, providing a formidable combination of damage output. Ranger – Gloom Stalker: Gloom Stalkers, known for their ambush prowess, can maximize the Caustic Band’s effects by utilizing the Hide action to initiate combat. This allows for triggering Malefic Excretion multiple times in the first round, giving the party a significant advantage. Fighter – Battle Master: The reliable Fighter, particularly the Battle Master subclass, benefits greatly from the Caustic Band. With 2x attacks per action and the ability to use Action Surge for an additional attack, the damage output is further enhanced, making the Fighter a formidable force on the frontline. Barbarian – Berserker: Berserker Barbarians, renowned for their heavy-hitting capabilities, synergize effortlessly with the Caustic Band. Thrown weapons, coupled with the Tavern Brawler Feat, enable Berserkers to deal substantial damage and trigger Malefic Excretion multiple times per round.

The Caustic Band in Baldur’s Gate 3 is more than just an accessory; it’s a strategic asset that can turn the tide of battle in your favor. By understanding its location, acquiring it early in the game, and integrating it into specific character builds, players can unlock the full potential of this unique ring. So, venture into the Underdark, strike a deal with Derryth Bonecloak, and let the power of the Caustic Band redefine your approach to combat in Baldur’s Gate 3.