Fallout 76 is a world brimming with enigmatic secrets and formidable challenges, but none perhaps as enticing as the Secret Service Armor. A formidable non-Power Armor ensemble, this protective gear once safeguarded the elite agents of the Secret Service within the game’s expansive universe. Offering a robust defense with a maximum of 250 Physical, 220 Electrical, and 220 Radiation resistance, the Secret Service Armor stands as a bastion against the perils of the wasteland. However, its true potential unfolds when paired with a compatible Underarmor, unlocking even greater defensive capabilities.

Yet, as with all treasures in the post-apocalyptic landscape, acquiring the Secret Service Armor is no simple feat. Exclusive to Gold Bullion, there exists but one avenue to obtain this coveted armor set: procuring the plans from a designated vendor. This guide endeavors to illuminate the path for Fallout 76 players seeking to attain the prestigious Secret Service Armor.

How to Obtain the Secret Service Armor

Upon traversing the perilous landscapes and completing the Wastelanders questline, adventurers must make their way to the hallowed grounds of Vault 79. There, nestled amidst the remnants of a bygone era, awaits Regs, the purveyor of the Secret Service Armor plans. For a sum of 5,900 Gold Bullion, these blueprints shall become yours to wield. With plans in hand, journey to the nearest Armor Workbench and forge the six essential components of the Secret Service Armor. For the thrifty survivor, prioritizing the acquisition of Arms, Legs, and Torso while forsaking the Helmet may prove a prudent choice.

Alternatively, fortune may smile upon daring souls, granting them the chance to discover pieces of the Secret Service Armor amidst the spoils of battle. However, such serendipitous encounters only manifest once the plans have been acquired, and the player has attained Level 40 proficiency.

Crafting the Secret Service Armor

To breathe life into the inert materials and fashion them into the formidable Secret Service Armor, players must gather a myriad of resources:

Leather

Plastic

Steel

Rubber

Adhesive

Circuitry

Ballistic fiber

Additionally, each piece of Secret Service Armor necessitates the use of a Legendary Module in its construction, totaling six modules for the entire ensemble. To procure these elusive modules, adventurers must amass a hoard of 300 Scrips and journey to the Rusty Pick, where Purveyor Murmrgh offers them for sale. Armed with these materials, artisans can commence the crafting process at an Armor Workbench, shaping the primary components to their specifications. The Helmet, while optional, provides an additional layer of protection for those who seek it.

Re-Rolling Legendary Effects

With the advent of the Steel Reign update, a new avenue of customization beckons to those adorned in the Secret Service Armor. No longer bound by the whims of chance, players can now alter the Legendary Effects imbued within their armor. Through the auspices of an Armor Workbench, individuals may access the modify tab and invest Legendary Cores and Modules to invoke change. Alternatively, intrepid souls may opt to part ways with their existing armor pieces at a Legendary Exchange machine, reinvesting the garnered modules and Scrips in the pursuit of new attributes. Such endeavors afford players the opportunity to continuously refine their arsenal until the fickle hand of fate deigns to smile upon them.

The Secret Service Underarmor

Complementing the formidable visage of the Secret Service Armor lies its lesser-known counterpart, the Secret Service Underarmor. Available for procurement at Vault 76 or sporadic locations where Minerva makes her presence known, this undergarment offers an additional layer of defense. Priced at 250 Gold Bullion for the plans, each piece of the Secret Service Underarmor boasts a randomized Legendary attribute. However, its true potential emerges when enhanced with the Shielded Lining mod, fortifying its protective capabilities.

Acquiring Secret Service Armor Mods

For those who seek to further augment their arsenal, a plethora of modifications await discovery. Gold-Bullion vendors serve as the gatekeepers to these coveted enhancements. Journey to Vault 79 and seek counsel from Regs or encounter Minerva at her designated locales to acquire the plans for these modifications. It is worth noting, however, that the acquisition of these mods entails a substantial expenditure of resources. Among the myriad options available, the Jetpack, Buttressed, and Cushioned Legs stand as the most coveted choices. The Jetpack mod affords players the ability to traverse the terrain with jet-assisted jump boots, while the Buttressed and Cushioned Legs mitigate incoming damage and prevent fall-related injuries, respectively.