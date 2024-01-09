Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game where every decision matters, having the right tools at your disposal can make all the difference. One such invaluable item is the Silver Pendant, an Uncommon Amulet that grants access to the Guidance Cantrip. This guide will walk you through the steps to obtain this essential amulet early in the game, ensuring your character is well-equipped for the challenges that lie ahead.

Guidance stands out as one of the best Cantrips in Baldur’s Gate 3, offering a unique advantage to characters and companions alike. The Silver Pendant serves as the key to making this Cantrip accessible to any character, irrespective of their class or magical abilities. Unlike other methods of acquiring Guidance, the amulet eliminates the need for Class Progression or Feats, making it a versatile addition to any character build.

The good news is that you can acquire the Silver Pendant in the early stages of Act 1, ensuring that you have this powerful tool at your disposal throughout the entire playthrough. This eliminates the necessity of committing to a specific class or feat solely for the purpose of obtaining the Guidance Cantrip.

Navigating to Emerald Grove:

To embark on your quest for the Silver Pendant, start by reaching Emerald Grove, the gateway to Act 1. The journey begins at the gate where you faced off against goblins in combat. Head west, following the dirt path that unfolds before you. A short distance down the path, you’ll notice dirt cliffs to the left. Utilize the Jump Action to ascend to these cliffs, and the rest of your party will follow suit.

Having successfully reached the bottom cliff, continue running up the subsequent ledges until you encounter a cragged rock on the cliff face. Climb this rock, and you’ll find yourself on a small path at the summit. Follow the path downward for a few steps, and you’ll come across a ladder on the left side. Ascend the ladder to reach a lookout area and an abandoned campsite at the hill’s pinnacle.

Locating the Silver Pendant:

Within the confines of the abandoned campsite, a lone skeleton awaits, positioned right in front of a dwindling fire. Interact with the skeleton to unveil its possessions, and there you’ll find the coveted Silver Pendant. Add this amulet to your inventory, and now you have the flexibility to equip it to the character of your choice, enhancing their utility or complementing their build at lower levels.

Understanding the intricacies of the Guidance Cantrip is essential for maximizing its benefits. This non-combat utility Cantrip operates without consuming a Spell Slot, allowing for endless casting without repercussions. When cast, Guidance adds an additional +1d4 to any rolls and skill checks performed by the targeted character, significantly increasing their chances of success.

Given that Guidance is a Cantrip, its usage should be maximized whenever possible. Anytime a character needs to make a roll of any kind, the wielder of Guidance, as long as they are within range, can contribute to the roll. To activate Guidance during a roll, select the + button under the Total Bonus section and choose Guidance from the available options. This simple yet effective tactic ensures that you gain an additional +1d4 to your dice roll, a strategy you can employ consistently throughout your entire playthrough.

In the dynamic realm of Baldur’s Gate 3, securing the Silver Pendant early on is a strategic move that can greatly enhance your gameplay experience. By following the outlined steps, you’ll not only obtain this coveted amulet but also unlock the full potential of the Guidance Cantrip, giving your character a valuable edge in both combat and non-combat situations. So, venture forth into Emerald Grove, ascend the cliffs, and claim your Silver Pendant to guide your journey through the captivating landscapes of Baldur’s Gate 3.