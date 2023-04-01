How To Get The Skull Shaker in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 Remake is a game that is all about survival in a world overrun by infected villagers. To level the playing field, players need a powerful weapon, and there is no better choice than the Skull Shaker shotgun. However, getting hold of this weapon is not as easy as it seems.

The Skull Shaker is a premium shotgun that is not available to all players. Only those who have purchased the Deluxe or Collector’s Edition of the game can receive it. Along with the Skull Shaker, players will receive a host of other goodies, such as skins for Ashley and Leon, additional filters, the Sentinel Nine pistol, the Sunglasses accessory, additional treasures, and a soundtrack swap option.

For players who do not have the Deluxe or Collector’s Edition, the Skull Shaker is also available for purchase separately for just $1.99. Once purchased, the weapon can be found in any of the storage spaces that can be accessed at any typewriter. Getting this weapon early in the game can give Leon an edge in clearing enemies that come his way.

As a sawed-off shotgun, the Skull Shaker is incredibly powerful up close, and can defeat most enemies in the game or stagger them immediately. However, the weapon’s limited ammo capacity of only two rounds at any given time can be a hindrance, leaving room for the undead to close in. As players progress through the game, upgrades will become available to keep the weapon viable. But, as better alternatives become available, the Skull Shaker may lose its effectiveness.

Using the Skull Shaker in Resident Evil 4 Remake requires players to be strategic in their approach. It is best used when dealing with large groups of enemies, as it is effective for crowd control. When dealing with more powerful enemies, players should aim for the head or other weak points to make the most of the weapon’s power.

Overall, the Skull Shaker is a valuable addition to any player’s arsenal in Resident Evil 4 Remake. While it may not be available to all players, those who have it can enjoy the benefits of its power and effectiveness. With strategic use and upgrades, it can be a formidable weapon that can help players survive in a world overrun by infected villagers.

