National Labor Relations Board to File Complaint Against Activision Blizzard Over Labor Law Violations

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has concluded an investigation into a case filed by the Communication Workers of America (CWA) against gaming company Activision Blizzard. The CWA accuses the company of engaging in abusive conduct towards its employees, including harassment and denying pay raises. In July 2022, Activision Blizzard employees staged a walkout to protest the company’s union-busting efforts and demand a labor-neutrality commitment. The CWA alleges that the company illegally surveilled its employees and threatened to cut off access to internal communication channels. The NLRB has concluded its investigation and is now set to file a complaint against the company, alleging a violation of labour laws related to threats to shut down internal communication channels.

Although the NLRB dismissed a charge alleging that Activision Blizzard violated Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act by shutting down an internal Slack channel during an all-hands meeting, the board has concluded that the company did violate labor laws by threatening to shut down internal communication channels. Activision Blizzard defended its decision to shut down the all-hands chat, stating that it was done to minimize “toxic employee behavior” and called the CWA’s other charges “false claims.”

The news from the NLRB comes at a time when unionization efforts are growing at Activision Blizzard. In December, Blizzard’s Proletariat studio attempted to form a union, but the effort appears to have fallen apart a month later, with the studio pointing the finger at Proletariat CEO. Microsoft’s $68.7 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard is also underway, with Microsoft pledging to remain neutral if Activision workers seek to unionize following the acquisition.

It is unclear what the exact implications of the NLRB’s complaint will be for Activision Blizzard, especially as the company is actively pushing for the Microsoft deal to go through. However, the complaint may further damage the company’s already troubled reputation and affect its ability to attract and retain talent. It may also lead to increased scrutiny of the company’s labor practices and union-busting efforts.

The case against Activision Blizzard highlights the ongoing battle between workers and corporations over fair labor practices and the right to unionize. Activision Blizzard is not alone in facing allegations of abusive conduct towards its employees and union-busting efforts. The tech industry, in particular, has come under scrutiny in recent years for its treatment of workers and resistance to unionization.

The NLRB’s complaint against Activision Blizzard is a reminder that companies must abide by labor laws and treat their employees fairly. It also demonstrates the importance of workers standing up for their rights and demanding fair treatment. Unionization can provide workers with greater bargaining power and protection against abusive conduct by their employers.

The outcome of the case against Activision Blizzard may have far-reaching implications for the gaming industry and beyond. It may lead to greater regulation of labor practices in the tech industry and increased scrutiny of companies that engage in union-busting efforts. It may also encourage workers in other industries to stand up for their rights and demand fair treatment from their employers.

In conclusion, the National Labor Relations Board is set to file a complaint against Activision Blizzard for violating labor laws. The case highlights the ongoing battle between workers and corporations over fair labor practices and the right to unionize. The outcome of this case may have far-reaching implications for the gaming industry and beyond. It serves as a reminder that companies must abide by labor laws and treat their employees fairly, and that workers must stand up for their rights and demand fair treatment.