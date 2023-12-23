Destiny 2 has introduced the Wish-Keeper, an extraordinary Exotic Strand Bow that adds a unique twist to battling crowds. Unveiling the potential of this weapon involves a journey filled with challenges and strategic gameplay. This guide will walk you through the steps to acquire the Wish-Keeper Exotic Bow in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish, making sure you’re well-equipped to face the adversaries.

Starting the Quest

To initiate the quest for the Wish-Keeper, your first goal is to reach the 27th step of the seasonal quest. Complete the Apophasis mission, and then consult with Crow at the HELM to unlock the Starcrossed Exotic quest. This quest will be your ticket to obtaining the coveted Wish-Keeper Exotic Bow.

While the quest may seem lengthy, especially for solo players, it becomes more manageable with a team of seasoned Guardians. There’s a possibility that this quest will become part of the Exotic Quest weekly rotation after The Final Shape release. This means even after the Season of the Wish concludes, players can still pursue the Wish-Keeper, just as they have done with previous seasonal exotics.

The Starcrossed mission comprises three encounters and a final boss fight. The recommended power level for the regular version is 1810, but even if you haven’t reached that level, you can still tackle the mission with added difficulty. Here’s a breakdown of each encounter and tips to conquer them:

Intro Area: The Cave

The initial area presents a jumping puzzle where Guardians navigate through a series of platforms. Shooting at glowing bulbs causes giant flowers to bloom, serving as additional platforms. The exit is conveniently located to the right of the caverns, allowing you to proceed swiftly.

First Encounter: Taken Gates

This stage involves blocked gates with Awoken symbols hovering above them. To unlock these gates, eliminate the Taken minibosses guarding them. These enemies are initially shielded, and you must find glowing wells of light on the map to weaken them. In the next room, where multiple symbols adorn the gate, defeat the corresponding minibosses in descending order. Utilize potent weapons like Dragon’s Breath or a well-rolled Fusion Rifle for efficient miniboss elimination.

Second Encounter: Fog Rooms

Sections of the map are filled with toxic orange gas in this encounter. To safely navigate these areas, Guardians must use the orange well of light surrounded by flowers. Stepping inside grants the Dam’s Gift buff, enabling you to progress through the maze. Clear the toxic haze in three different rooms by depositing the buff into the marked terminal. Defeat the boss that appears, then pass through the portal to advance.

Third Encounter: Both Mechanics Combined

This encounter combines Taken Gates and orange fog mechanics. The objective is to open gates by defeating minibosses inside foggy rooms, ensuring they are taken down in the correct order. If symbols don’t appear over the foggy miniboss rooms, try grabbing both white and orange buffs simultaneously. Obtaining both buffs grants the Crowned By Dragons buff, combining orange and white effects. Melt minibosses quickly to avoid getting caught in the fog within the 40-second timer.

Final Boss Fight

The final encounter brings together Taken Gate and poison fog mechanics, along with a swarm of adds and the formidable boss. Start by acquiring both buffs, then unleash your arsenal on the boss. Employ weapons with AOE-perks like Dragonfly, Voltshot, Incandescent, and Destabilizing Rounds to handle the dense enemy population. If playing solo, focus on eliminating the two Taken minibosses to remove the giant Hydra’s shields, simplifying the battle. Ensure the Crowned By Dragons buff is active throughout the fight. After emerging victorious, head to the reward chest and claim your well-deserved Wish-Keeper.

Obtaining the Wish-Keeper Exotic Bow in Destiny 2 requires strategic planning, teamwork, and completion of the challenging Starcrossed mission. Follow this guide diligently, and soon you’ll be wielding the powerful Wish-Keeper, ready to face any adversary that crosses your path.