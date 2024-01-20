In Baldur’s Gate 3, gaining an upper hand in combat is crucial, and potions play a pivotal role, especially against formidable foes. Thisobald Thorm’s Poison, a deadly concoction, stands out among these potions. Crafting it requires locating the elusive recipe and gathering specific components. This guide will unravel the secrets behind crafting Thisobald Thorm’s Poison, offering insights into the recipe’s whereabouts and the essential ingredients needed for its creation.

How to Get Purple Worm Toxin Recipe

The first step in crafting Thisobald Thorm’s Poison involves obtaining the recipe for Purple Worm Toxin. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you through the process:

Locate Waning Moon Bar in Shadow-Cursed Lands: Begin your journey by heading to the Shadow-Cursed Lands and finding the Waning Moon Bar. Inside, Thisobald Thorm guards a large Metal Door leading to his old laboratory. Choose Between Combat and Stealth: Your next decision involves a choice between a direct confrontation with Thisobald Thorm or a stealthier approach. Either defeat him in battle or use your skills to pickpocket the key to the Metal Door. Enter the Laboratory: Once you have the key, open the Metal Door and enter Thisobald Thorm’s old laboratory. Search for a book located to the left of the entrance. Read the Book and Pass Investigation Check: Read the book to uncover the secrets of Purple Worm Toxin. You’ll need to pass an Investigation check with a Difficulty Class of 14. Don’t worry if you fail initially; you can attempt the check with each character in turn. Explore the Laboratory: After obtaining the recipe, explore the laboratory thoroughly. Search chests and other loot to enhance your inventory.

Now armed with the knowledge of the Purple Worm Toxin recipe, the next challenge is acquiring the key ingredient—Corpse Rose Petals.

How to Get Corpse Rose Petals

To complete the recipe for Thisobald Thorm’s Poison, you must collect Corpse Rose Petals. Follow these steps to obtain the required three petals:

Travel to Brewer’s Alchemical Stash: Fast travel to the Road To Baldur’s Gate waypoint and head north to reach the Brewer’s Alchemical Stash location. Navigate to the Abandoned Barn: As you approach the abandoned barn, go to its right side, past the haystack. Utilize a shovel to make a passive Survival roll and uncover a hidden spot where you’ll find one Corpse Rose Petal. Search the House of Healing: Head to the House of Healing to locate the remaining two Corpse Rose Petals. Explore thoroughly, checking chests and other areas for these elusive ingredients.

With the required Corpse Rose Petals in hand, you are now ready to concoct Thisobald Thorm’s Poison.

Crafting Thisobald Thorm’s Poison

To bring Thisobald Thorm’s Poison to life, follow these final steps in the alchemy process:

Access the Alchemy Menu: Open the Alchemy menu in your inventory to begin the crafting process. Combine Ingredients: Select the Purple Worm Toxin recipe and combine the three Corpse Rose Petals with any other necessary components mentioned in the recipe. Craft the Poison: Execute the crafting process to create Thisobald Thorm’s Poison, a Very Rare Consumable capable of dealing significant Poison damage to enemies when applied to weapons or thrown.

Armed with the Purple Worm Toxin recipe and a handful of Corpse Rose Petals, you stand at the threshold of crafting Thisobald Thorm’s Poison, a consumable of immense power. Open the Alchemy menu and blend the ingredients to bring onto the scene this lethal elixir. Whether you opt for a direct confrontation or a stealthy approach, the journey is both challenging and rewarding. So, venture forth into the captivating world of Baldur’s Gate 3, equipped with the knowledge to master the art of potion crafting and wield Thisobald Thorm’s Poison against your adversaries.