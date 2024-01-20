Subzero Temperatures Bring Struggles for Tesla Drivers

Amidst a bone-chilling cold snap in the Midwest, Tesla owners in Chicago are encountering a formidable obstacle—subzero temperatures are wreaking havoc on their electric vehicles (EVs). Local news outlets are buzzing with reports of “car graveyards” at charging stations, where stranded Teslas stand helpless in the frigid weather.

Evergreen Park Charging Station Grapples with Tow-Away Issues

In Chicago suburbs like Evergreen Park, Tesla drivers, including Brandon Welbourne and Wes France, are sharing stories of woes with the media. According to Welbourne, multiple cars had to be towed from an Evergreen Park charging station. France, on the other hand, found himself with a drained battery after a futile search for a working charging station, resorting to a tow truck to reach a charger. CBS2 highlighted the aggravating scenes of long lines at charging stations, where drivers endure hours of waiting before they can even initiate the charging process.

Midwest Cold Snap Puts Electric Vehicles to the Test

The charging challenges extend beyond Chicago, reaching Oak Brook, located approximately 20 miles west of the city. Reports indicate malfunctioning chargers at a local station, leaving Tesla owners like Tyler Beard spending a frustrating six hours attempting to charge his car between January 14 and 15. While Tesla has been in the spotlight, the issue of reduced battery life in freezing temperatures appears to affect various EV brands.

Decreased Range and Prolonged Charging Times in Extreme Cold

The recent cold spell sweeping through the Midwest compounds the existing challenges faced by EV owners. As temperatures plummet, the capacity of electric vehicle batteries, especially lithium-ion batteries, diminishes. According to Bloomberg’s report, temperatures below freezing cause EVs to consume more energy to heat the battery and cabin, resulting in heightened energy consumption. Acknowledging this, Tesla’s support website advises drivers to use precondition or defrost features before embarking on a journey in cold weather.

Understanding the Cold’s Impact on EV Batteries

Experts shed light on the challenges posed by cold weather to EVs, explaining that lithium ions move more sluggishly through the battery’s electrolyte in low temperatures. This slowdown translates to reduced range and longer charging times. Neil Dasgupta, an associate professor at the University of Michigan, emphasizes that chemical processes naturally decelerate in low temperatures. In extremely cold conditions, EV batteries must reach an optimal temperature for efficient charging, especially at fast-charging stations like Tesla’s Supercharger network.

Education and Planning Crucial for Cold-Weather EV Ownership

Bruce Westlake, president of the Eastern Michigan Electric Vehicle Association, underscores the significance of “preconditioning” EV batteries in cold weather. Many new EV owners may not be acquainted with this process, leading to frustration when their cars refuse to charge. Westlake suggests that EV manufacturers, including Tesla, should enhance communication and guidance to educate owners on best practices for cold weather.

Adapting to Cold Weather and Advances in Battery Technology

While EV owners grapple with challenges in the short term, experts like Dasgupta foresee improvements in protecting battery life and optimizing EV performance in cold weather. As EVs become more mainstream, automakers are likely to develop models tailored for colder climates. Additionally, ongoing investments in new battery technologies hold the promise of enhanced cold-weather resilience and performance.

As electric vehicles gain popularity in cold-weather regions, education, planning, and technological advancements emerge as critical elements for ensuring a smooth EV experience, even amid subzero temperatures. With continuous innovation from EV manufacturers, the future seems promising for improved cold-weather performance and an upgraded charging infrastructure.