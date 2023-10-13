How To Get Thorne’s Vampiric Blade in Fortnite

As Fortnite’s Chapter 4, Season 4 draws to a close, a dark and mysterious threat looms over the island. Revenant Kado Thorne, a time-traveling heist vampire, has taken center stage during Fortnitemares 2023. Players now have the opportunity to confront him and claim Thorne’s Vampiric Blade, a potent Mythic weapon. In this guide, we’ll explain how to acquire this formidable sword and provide tips on taking down the elusive vampire boss.

Melee weapons, such as swords, have made a return to Fortnite with the Fortnitemares 2023 update. These weapons have often been a topic of debate among players due to their unique characteristics. Some view them as handy tools for swift escapes and close encounters, while others find them a bit frustrating. With the return of blades, players can once again indulge in some slash-and-dash action, experiencing the thrill of close combat in Chapter 4.

Where to Find Thorne’s Vampiric Blade

To get your hands on Thorne’s Vampiric Blade, you’ll need to go to Eclipse Estate. Here, you’ll encounter Revenant Kado Thorne, leader of the Eclipse, lurking in the basement. To claim this sword, follow these steps:

Travel to Eclipse Estate: Make your way to Eclipse Estate, where Revenant Kado Thorne is concealed. Locate the Basement: Enter the basement area, passing by any defenses or obstacles in your path. Confront Kado Thorne: Inside the basement, you’ll discover Kado Thorne in his formidable vampire form. Prepare for a showdown, as you must defeat him to secure the sword.

How to Defeat Revenant Kado Thorne

Taking down Revenant Kado Thorne can be a challenging task, but with the right strategy, you can increase your chances of claiming victory in a match. Here’s a simple guide to defeating this formidable boss:

Use Pillars as Cover: In the boss room, you’ll find several pillars. These structures offer excellent cover while allowing you to take shots at Kado Thorne. Make good use of them to avoid his attacks. Watch for Red Chest Glowing: Keep an eye on Kado Thorne’s chest. When it begins to glow red, it’s a sign that he’s about to drain your health. To prevent this, hide behind a pillar or any available cover, as he can only drain your health if he has a clear line of sight. Choose Your Weapons Wisely: Kado Thorne boasts a substantial health pool and wields dangerous close-range attacks. Opt for quick-firing and long-range weapons to engage him effectively. Gold Bars won’t help you escape from this encounter, so your combat skills are your best allies.

Here are some essential stats to help you understand the challenge:

Shield: 1,000

Health: 1,000

Restores 50 Health on a successful player drain

Can drain 4 times during one phase

Drain damages the player for 10 HP

Drain has a 20-second cooldown

Thorne’s Vampiric Blade Stats

Now, let’s delve into the intriguing details of Thorne’s Vampiric Blade. This Mythic sword is a custom-forged Kinetic Blade with a unique ability to siphon health from enemies with every strike. The following abilities make it a formidable weapon: