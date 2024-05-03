Venturing into the depths of the Underdark in Baldur’s Gate 3 can lead players to encounter an arcane turret that launches magical bolts with deadly precision. This marks the entrance to the Arcane Tower, once a haven for a devout follower of Mystra. While players may initially delve into this tower to gather ingredients crucial for an optional segment of Baldur’s Gate 3’s main quest, the exploration of the tower offers a myriad of other intriguing activities beyond mere mushroom collection.

Undoubtedly, the most daunting challenge lies in navigating past the arcane turrets, formidable adversaries that pose a significant threat and are notoriously resistant to destruction. These turrets only cease their assault when the tower is reactivated, making circumventing them the primary objective.

The serene and contemplative Mind Flayer Omeluum assigns players the task of procuring rare magical ingredients in exchange for a potion capable of suppressing the Tadpole affliction. This quest, falling under the category of “Remove the Parasite,” tasks players with attempting to rid themselves of the insidious Tadpole before facing the dreaded Elder Brain. Moreover, the Arcane Tower provides an opportunity for players to delve deeper into the mysteries surrounding the Tadpole and its enigmatic origins, should they embark on a thorough exploration.

Running The Arcane Turret Gauntlet

The initial strategy for traversing the Arcane Tower involves selecting a single character to navigate past the menacing turrets. Solitary traversal offers a higher chance of success, particularly given the narrow confines of the hiding spots.

Choosing the most agile party member is paramount. Classes such as monks or barbarians, boasting increased movement speed, or rogues like Astarion with the ability to dash twice through Cunning Action, are ideal candidates. Additionally, proficiency in jumping, coupled with spells like Misty Step and Potions of Speed, significantly enhances the odds of success.

To bypass the first pair of turrets, players should utilize the cover provided by the sizable stalagmite preceding the initial turret. Subsequently, dashing towards the ledge to the right of the stalagmite and employing a jumping maneuver facilitates ascent. Upon reaching the statue adjacent to the second turret, swift advancement is imperative.

Unlocking the Tower’s Power

Positioned behind the tower lies a tree adorned with resplendent blue leaves. Close proximity to the blooms triggers an antimagic field, impeding spellcasting and persisting as players carry the bloom. Multiple approaches exist for accessing the tower: while the main entrance remains locked, a small aperture on the southern facade permits entry for diminutive creatures. Alternatively, employing a druid wildshaped as a rat or cat, or utilizing a wizard or warlock’s familiar, enables ingress. Once inside, manipulating the lever adjacent to the door facilitates entry.

Within the tower’s confines rests a sizable arcane apparatus, accompanied by withered blue petals. These petals, in conjunction with the “Treatise on the Antimagic Properties of Sussur Tree Flowers” adorning a nearby table, offer crucial insights. Activation of the tower necessitates the acquisition and subsequent insertion of a Sussur Bloom into the device. Upon combining these elements, the tower reawakens, and the arcane turrets relent.

Exploring the Tower’s Depths

A concealed doorway near the tower’s entrance leads to a staircase within the tower’s base. Although inaccessible from the exterior, several methods facilitate access. Exploiting the gap between the wooden stairs above, courtesy of Misty Step, enables teleportation to the lower level. Subsequently, manipulation of a lever near the entrance grants passage for the entire party.

Furthermore, the acquisition of a mystical ring known as Guiding Light within the tower affords access to the basement via the arcane elevator. Noteworthy discoveries within the tower’s depths include spare supplies of timmask spores and tongues of madness, essential for Omeluum’s investigations. Additionally, a wealth of magical items, including the Staff of Arcane Blessing and De Hurst’s Diary, awaits discovery within a gilded chest. Be sure to scour each bookshelf meticulously, as many conceal valuable magic scrolls.

Unveiling Hidden Treasures

Ascending to the upper levels reveals an array of treasures and challenges. The mushroom-laden floor offers a bounty of ingredients coveted by Omeluum, alongside additional curiosities such as a supply pack and Threadbare Book. Ascending further unveils the entrance hall, now devoid of active turrets. Players should seize the opportunity to loot the Chest of the Mundane and procure valuable items such as the Mage Armor scroll and the silver cup. Additionally, a Dusty Book offers further insights into the tower’s mysteries.

Continuing the ascent leads to the private quarters, replete with hidden caches and cryptic tomes. Notable discoveries include scrolls concealed amongst the shelves and a chest containing gold and potion ingredients. Moreover, translation of the Enciphered Githyanki Disc sheds light on the tower’s enigmatic past, offering invaluable lore. A concealed button in the northeast corner, triggered by the enchanted Dog Collar, dispenses raw meat, while the Mage’s Friend ring lies within a nearby chest.

Challenges at the Tower’s Apex

The tower’s pinnacle hosts a formidable construct named Bernard, who issues a cryptic challenge derived from The Roads to Darkness. Responding appropriately is paramount, as failure may result in a grueling confrontation with Bernard and his animated allies. Moreover, several stanzas scattered throughout the tower offer varying responses, further influencing the encounter.

In addition to the formidable Bernard, the highest floor boasts a plethora of scrolls and alchemical ingredients. Notably, the Broken Machinery serves as a vital alchemy component, augmenting players’ arsenal. With the tower thoroughly explored and its secrets laid bare, adventurers can depart with newfound knowledge and treasures aplenty.