How To Get to Bramis Castle Lords of the Fallen

Bramis Castle is situated near the Skyrest Bridge. Bramis Castle is an enormous fortress filled with interconnected areas and hidden rooms. To navigate this castle effectively, players must unlock gates and use ladder shortcuts. In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to conquer Bramis Castle, with a special focus on achieving the Radiance Ending, one of the game’s possible endings.

Preparation

Rest and Gather Holy Salts: After a well-deserved rest, head to the nearest dead end. Here, you’ll discover valuable loot containing x2 Holy Salts, which can be handy during your expedition.

Exploring the Castle’s Machinery Area: Venture in the opposite direction to find a hallway leading to an area inhabited by formidable foes like Rhogar Hounds, Proselyte, and Infernal Enchantress. To access loot on a separate platform (x1 Lord’s Bite), switch to the Umbral Realm.

Important Shortcuts

Open the Iron Gate Shortcut: Return to the grand hall, and there, you’ll discover a massive door. Open it to reveal a shortcut leading to the area with the Vestige of the Bloody Pilgrim. Before unlocking it, make sure to collect x1 Seething Vigor Skull, located near the lever. Once secured, pull the lever to open the gate.

Obtain the Royal Key: As you explore the castle, you will come across the Royal Key. Don’t forget to pick it up before moving forward.

Activate Shortcuts and Gather Upgrade Materials: Head back to the waiting area and locate a chest filled with upgrade materials. In the same area where you previously fought a Ruiner, you can open a door using the Royal Key. This door leads to a wooden ladder shortcut. Pull it down, and it will transport you back to the storage area you explored earlier. Nearby, there’s another door shortcut, accessible through the Umbral Lamp. Unlock it to find x2 Large Manastone Cluster and x3 Ammunition Satchel.

The Upper Levels

Explore the Upper Levels of the Castle: When you encounter your first opening, you’ll find a Proselyte guarding the area, accompanied by Husks. Defeat them and gain access to a room with a treasure chest containing x1 Lord Gauntlets, x1 Lord Armor, and x1 Lord Leggings.

Reach the King’s Stigma: Use the Royal Key to open a door leading to the dining hall. Along the way, you’ll stumble upon treasure chests filled with valuable items. One of these chests contains x1 Minor Wither Salts, x1 Shield of the First of the Beasts, and x1 Hilvit. In the dining hall, activate the King’s Stigma, and you’ll be rewarded with x2 Umbral Scouring and x1 Sword of the Flayed.

Continue Exploring the Castle: Head to the dining hall balcony, where you’ll face off against the Skinstealer. After the battle, access an Emergence Effigy, and then destroy a wooden While in the Umbral Realm, activate the lift, but hold off on taking the ride just yet. Defeat an Umbral Belly nearby for x1 Saintly Quintessence. Once done, ride the lift to reach the upper area. At the end of the bridge, you’ll find x1 Vigor Moth.

Reach the King’s Throne: Jump down into a lower area, navigating through wooden platforms and support pillars if you’re not in the Umbral Realm. Keep an eye out for hanging loot items that you can shoot down. Gather x1 Grace of Adyr Mask, x1 Grace of Adyr Loincloth, and x1 Grace of Adyr Scalp.

Facing off Bosses

Adyr, the Bereft Exile: Utilize the spiral staircase to access the highest point. Open the door with the Royal Key, and in the study room, you’ll discover a treasure chest containing x1 Lord Catalyst and x5 Large Manastone Cluster. Ascend the stone staircases to reach the outer ramparts, where you can plant a Vestige Seedling on a flowerbed to create a checkpoint.

The Sundered Monarch: In the arena, you’ll go head-to-head with the Sundered Monarch, a colossal boss with a slow but powerful attack. Dodge its blows and defeat it to claim your reward of x1 Vestige Seed and x8 Umbral Scouring.

Adyr in the Rhogar Realm: Descend the stone staircase to the lower area and cautiously eliminate the slaves bearing Adyr’s runes to weaken him. After getting Adyr’s health to zero and emerging victorious, you’ll experience the Radiance Ending, a culmination of your heroic journey through Bramis Castle.