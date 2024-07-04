Miquella’s Haligtree is one of the most elusive and challenging locations to reach in Elden Ring. This guide will walk you through the steps to access this secret area, ensuring you can explore every nook and cranny without missing any crucial details.

Step 1: Obtaining the Haligtree Secret Medallion

The journey to Haligtree begins with acquiring the Haligtree Secret Medallion, which is divided into two halves: the left and the right.

Finding the Right Half

The right half of the medallion is located in the Village of the Albinaurics, in the Liurnia of the Lakes region. Head to the village and look for an elderly NPC disguised as a pot. Break the pot to reveal the NPC, who will hand over the medallion’s right half.

Finding the Left Half

The left half is located in Castle Sol, which is situated in the Mountaintops of the Giants. This area becomes accessible later in the game. You must defeat Commander Niall, the boss of Castle Sol, to get the medallion. Once he is defeated, head to the rooftop to find the medallion inside a chest.

Step 2: Using the Medallion at the Grand Lift of Rold

With both halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion, travel to the Grand Lift of Rold. Approach the lift and switch the action to “Hoist Secret Medallion.” This action will reveal a hidden path that leads to the Consecrated Snowfield, the next step on your journey to Haligtree.

Step 3: Navigating the Consecrated Snowfield

The Consecrated Snowfield is a treacherous area filled with powerful enemies and harsh weather conditions. Traverse this area carefully, heading towards Ordina, Liturgical Town, located in the far northern part of the snowfield.

Solving the Puzzle in Ordina, Liturgical Town

Ordina is not just any town; it houses a puzzle that you must solve to proceed. Enter the Evergaol by interacting with the statue in the center of the town. Inside the Evergaol, you need to light four candles located in different parts of the town. These candles are often guarded by spectral enemies, so be prepared for tough fights.

After lighting all four candles, a teleporter at the northern edge of Ordina will become active. Use this teleporter to be transported to the Haligtree.

Step 4: Exploring Miquella’s Haligtree

Upon arrival, you’ll find yourself at the Haligtree Canopy. This area is filled with dangerous enemies and requires careful navigation.

Key Locations and Enemies

Haligtree Canopy : Make your way down the branches, dealing with or avoiding enemies as you go. You will encounter numerous foes, including Cleanrot Knights and pest enemies that can overwhelm you if not approached strategically. Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree : This is the main castle area of the Haligtree. It is heavily guarded and features some of the most challenging encounters in the game. You will face formidable enemies such as Cleanrot Knights and even Erdtree Avatars. Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree : Progress through Elphael until you encounter Loretta. Defeating her unlocks further areas of the Haligtree and is essential for fully exploring this location.

Step 5: Facing Malenia, Blade of Miquella

The ultimate goal of reaching the Haligtree is to challenge Malenia, Blade of Miquella, one of the toughest bosses in Elden Ring. She resides at the base of the Haligtree and presents a formidable challenge, with a multi-phase fight that requires skill, patience, and preparation.

Tips for Defeating Malenia

Prepare for Healing : Malenia has the ability to heal herself with every hit she lands on you. Bringing a high number of healing items and using spirit summons can help mitigate this.

Learn Her Moves : Study her attack patterns during the first phase to anticipate her movements and avoid damage.

Stay Aggressive but Cautious : While it’s essential to deal consistent damage, reckless attacks can quickly lead to your downfall due to her healing ability.

Reaching Miquella’s Haligtree is no small feat, but with persistence and strategy, you can navigate through its challenges and face Malenia in a battle that will test your skills to the limit. This hidden gem of Elden Ring offers some of the richest lore and toughest fights, making it a must-visit for any dedicated player.