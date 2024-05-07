Since its 2004 release, Pokémon Emerald has enthralled gamers with its vast universe and exciting adventures. Sootopolis City is one of the many fascinating places in the Hoenn region; it’s a place of mystery and amazement. Reaching Sootopolis, which is located in the centre of a volcano crater, is a crucial part of the game’s plot. Here is a detailed walkthrough on how to reach Sootopolis in Pokémon Emerald if you’re prepared to set out on this adventure.

Step 1: Getting the Necessary Badges

Make sure you have all the badges required to advance through the Hoenn area before you even consider arriving in Sootopolis. You should have seven Gym Badges by now in the game, including the ones from Rustboro City, Dewford Town, Mauville City, Lavaridge Town, Petalburg City, Fortree City, and Mossdeep City.

Step2: Purchasing an HM08 Dive

In order to visit Sootopolis City and traverse underwater, the HM move “dive” is essential. You must aid Steven Stone on his quest in order to obtain Dive. Steven will be requesting your assistance to stop Team Aqua/Magma after you have defeated the Mossdeep City Gym. Track the plot until you get to their hiding place, which is close to Lilycove City. Following your defeat of Team Aqua/Magma, Steven will give you HM08 Dive as payment.

Step 3: Get Your Team Ready

Make sure your squad is sufficiently equipped to handle the trials that lie ahead before venturing into the ocean’s depths. Essential Pokémon are those having the ability to Surf and Dive, as well as Water-type Pokémon. Make sure your Pokémon are levelled up enough to fight underwater, then stock up on healing supplies.

Step 4: Making the trip to Sootopolis

Now that you have the required badges and the HM08 Dive, you are prepared to travel to Sootopolis City.

Find Route 128 : Go east on Mossdeep City Road until you come to Route 128. Navigate the Underwater Paths : To explore the ocean’s depths, use HM08 Dive. While navigating the underwater paths, stay away from trainers and wild Pokémon. Proceed along Route 128 : Follow Route 128 swimming southward. Along the route, keep an eye out for Pokémon battles and hidden goodies. Get to Route 126 : Proceed southward till you come to Route 126. Go to Route 127 in the west : Swim into Route 127 from the west. More trainers and Pokémon bouts may be found here. Get to Route 126 : Swim from Route 127, north into Route 126. Enter the Seafloor Cavern : Dive underwater near the currents in Route 126. This will lead you to the Seafloor Cavern, where Team Aqua/Magma has made their headquarters. Navigate Through the Cavern : Explore the Seafloor Cavern, battling Team Aqua/Magma grunts and solving puzzles to progress. Defeat Archie/Maxie : At the heart of the Seafloor Cavern, you’ll face off against Team Aqua’s leader, Archie, or Team Magma’s leader, Maxie, depending on your version of the game. Defeat them to halt their plans and secure the safety of the Hoenn region. Awaken the Legendary Pokémon : After defeating Archie/Maxie, awaken either Kyogre (Pokémon Sapphire) or Groudon (Pokémon Ruby) using the Blue/Red Orb respectively.

Exit the Cavern: Once you've awakened the legendary Pokémon, exit the Seafloor Cavern and resurface near Sootopolis City. Enter Sootopolis City : Swim northwest until you reach Sootopolis City, nestled within the volcanic crater.

In summary

In Pokémon Emerald, getting to Sootopolis City is an exciting journey that calls for clever gaming and careful planning. After earning the required badges, mastering HM08 Dive, and making your way through the underwater passageways and Seafloor Cavern, you will ultimately reach this mysterious metropolis and have a crucial part to play in the future of the Hoenn area. So, grab your gear, go in deep, and get ready to discover Sootopolis’ delights!