How To Get to the Coupon Cafeteria in Genshin Impact

In the world of Genshin Impact, players often find themselves exploring unique locations, and one such place is the Fortress of Meropide. This place may sound like a prison, but it’s more of a community for exiles. To survive here, one must follow the rules and put in some work. But fear not, for there’s a bright spot in this fortress – the Coupon Cafeteria, where you can grab your daily meal. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the simple steps to reach the Coupon Cafeteria and enjoy your daily ration.

Getting to the Coupon Cafeteria

Quick Teleport: The easiest way to reach the Coupon Cafeteria is to open your map and locate the Fortress of Meropide logo.

Once you’ve found it, click on the logo, and then select the “Teleport” option.

You will instantly find yourself in the Administrative Area where the Cafeteria is located. Dormitory Waypoint: Alternatively, if you prefer a scenic route, you can use the Teleport Waypoint on the Dormitories floor.

After teleporting to the Dormitories, glide down to the Administrative Area. Elevator Adventure: For those seeking a more immersive experience, you can take a detour by riding the elevators, depending on your current location.

If you are in the Production Zone: Upper Level and want to reach the Administrative Area, you must first ride the elevator down to the Production Zone: Lower Level.

Once you’re in the Production Zone: Lower Level, head to the western elevator and ride it up to the Administrative Area.

After the elevator stops, simply walk around the circular ground of the Fortress of Meropide to reach the Coupon Cafeteria, located on the northeastern side of the Administrative Area.

Coupon Cafeteria and Welfare Meals

Now that you’ve made your way to the Coupon Cafeteria, let’s talk about what you can find there. In the Fortress of Meropide, inmates can purchase meals using Credit Coupons at the Cafeteria. However, there’s a silver lining here – every day, they can claim a Welfare Meal for free. This ensures that everyone gets at least one portion of food daily, making life in the fortress a bit more bearable.

But there’s a catch! Welfare Meals are a bit like opening a surprise gift. You never quite know what you’re going to get. Sometimes, it might be a delicious box of food, and other times, you might end up with a not-so-appetizing bowl of soup. In the worst-case scenario, you might even get a suspicious-looking piece of meat that seems like it could lead to some unfortunate consequences if consumed.

To check what you’ve received in your daily Welfare Meal, follow these steps:

Open your Inventory.

Navigate to the “Precious Items” tab.

Locate the Welfare Meal and select “Use” to reveal the dish and a Fortune Slip.

In addition to the food itself, you can claim the food box by speaking to Bran, the robot. Keep in mind that the rules of the Fortress dictate that you can only claim one Welfare Meal per daily reset.

As you navigate through the Fortress of Meropide and accumulate Credit Coupons by running errands or discovering treasures hidden in chests, you can use them to enhance your culinary experience. Simply pay a visit to the Coupon Cafeteria Supervisor, and you’ll have the opportunity to purchase exclusive recipes and even some extra dishes to keep you energized while going about your prison chores.

Conclusion

The Coupon Cafeteria in Genshin Impact may be located in a prison-like fortress, but it’s a vital spot for every player. It ensures that your character doesn’t go hungry while working hard within the Fortress of Meropide. With the straightforward steps outlined in this guide, you can easily reach the Coupon Cafeteria and partake in the daily Welfare Meal ritual, all while discovering the secrets and adventures that Genshin Impact has to offer. Enjoy your meal, Traveler!