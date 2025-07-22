Do you want to go to the Jade Forest in War of Warcraft? Follow the guide to know how you can visit the Jade Forest from Orgrimmar in the game and what you can expect there. We shall also discuss how one can do it in steps simpler than imagined. So, let us begin.

About the Jade Forest from World of Warcraft

The Jade Forest is the lush starting zone for the Pandaren continent of Pandaria in World of Warcraft. It’s a beautiful landscape of towering trees, pretty rivers, and even ancient temples, filled with unique wildlife and the peaceful Pandaren people. It is a perfect picture in every sense, and you are going to love it. However, its tranquility is shattered by the arrival of both Horde and Alliance forces, whose conflict awakens ancient Mogu threats, and a darker force known as the Sha. As a Player, you journey through this beautiful yet war-torn region, encountering fascinating characters and even learning about the mysteries of Pandaria’s past, which can shock you and surprise you simultaneously.

Can I go to the Jade Forest via Origrammer?

Yes, definitely. It is possible for players to go to the Jade Forest via Orgrimmar, and it is easy too. In fact, Orgrimmar is your primary hub for reaching the Jade Forest. Once you’ve completed the introductory Pandaria questline, a direct portal to the Jade Forest becomes available in Orgrimmar, usually in the Valley of Honor or the more recently added Portal Room. You can use that to move forward.

For the people doing it for the first time

If you’ve never been to Pandaria before on your character, you’ll need to start the introductory questline. For this, you need to head to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar and look for General Nazgrim. He offers the quest with the name “The Art of War”. But the catch with this quest is that you need to be on level 85 or more, at least. This quest will guide you through the very initial scenario and will transport you directly to the Jade Forest.

Gaining the portal access

Once you’ve completed that initial questline on a character, a portal opens up in Orgrimmar.

Main Portal Room– The easiest way now is to use the dedicated Portal Room in Orgrimmar. This is the main area where everything has to take place, and it holds immense importance in the scene. From here, you need to just go inside the main gates and take the first left into Pathfinder’s Den. Inside, you’ll find various portals. You need to look for the one with a distinct Pandaren or a panda paw symbol, which will take you straight to Honeydew Village in the Jade Forest.

Old Location – Alternatively, you can also look more and find a portal in the Valley of Honor in Orgrimmar, which is typically near the giant red hot air balloon. People often check the coordinates, and you’ll find them to be 68.8, 40.4.

So now you know both the methods and using either will get you to the beautiful Jade Forest.